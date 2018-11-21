AUBURN, Wash., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- John R. Conrad, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as a Doctor at Auburn Surgical Center.

With its establishment in 2007, Auburn Surgical Center has served the Auburn, Washington community for over a decade. Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality healthcare services that they deserve, the outpatient wound care center was opened by Dr. John R. Conrad who later opened his own private practice, South Sounds Clinic. Four years later, Dr. Conrad decided to expand his practice to include internal medicine and pain management specialists as well as sports and active life medicine, working with athletes to help get them back on their feet.



Having served proudly in the United States Military for ten years, Dr. John R. Conrad is revered for his outstanding contributions to the medical industry. With over twenty illustrious years of experience, throughout his career, Dr. Conrad has attained extensive experience in the areas of wound care, surgery, nursing homes, elderly diabetics, medical center care, and advanced sports medicine.



While pursuing his educational endeavors, Dr. Conrad attended the University of Miami where he studied Biology. Thereafter, Dr. Conrad attained his Medical Doctor Degree from Saint George's Medical School in Grenada. Dr. Conrad completed his residency at Maimonides Medical Center followed by a fellowship in Pediatrics Surgical Oncology at Saint Jude's in Memphis.



To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Conrad is an esteemed member of several prominent organizations including AIMA.



Charitable to several elite organizations, Dr. Conrad is passionate about and involved with Wounded Warriors.



When he is not working, Dr. Conrad enjoys spending quality time with his family and traveling.



Dr. Conrad dedicates this recognition in loving memory of Dr. Lutchman. He also thanks his wife, Jena and Faith.

