John R. Till, Esq. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his accomplishments as the Founding and Managing Partner of Paladin Law Group® LLP.

Certified by the both the California and Washington D.C. State Bar, Mr. Till has been serving in his field for over twenty-four years. He has significant experience in handling hazardous waste litigation, including the Comprehensive Environmental Responses, Compensation and Liability Act ("CERCLA"), Resource Conservation and Recovery Act ("RCRA"), Polanco Re-development Act, public and private nuisance abatement, and trespass in both federal and state courts. Mr. Till's Insurance Archaeology practice has identified more than one billion dollars in historical insurance assets, providing his clients with tens of millions of dollars to defend and resolve potential long terms liabilities. He has authored numerous articles, including the ""Innocent Landowner" Defense Proves to be Out of Reach . . . Again" printed in July of 2008 and "Recovery of Environmental Cleanup Costs under CERCLA – Answers from the High Court" printed in October of 2007; both were published in the Santa Barbara Lawyer magazine. As a respected member of the environmental law community, Mr. Till has notably lectured on topics regarding Environmental Law and Insurance Archaeology.

Since its establishment in 2004, Paladin Law Group has provided multidisciplinary environmental legal services to the citizens of Northern and Southern California. Paladin Law Group's practice areas include environmental law, litigation, brownfields redevelopment, sustainability, insurance archaeology, insurance coverage, policy enforcement, land use, and real estate.

Beginning his education as a student at Menlo College, Mr. Till earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1991 with honors. He received his Juris Doctorate from Santa Clara University in 1995 where he served as the President of the Environmental Society from 1994-1995.

Mr. Till is or has been an esteemed member of the State of California Bar Association, Contra Costa County Bar Association, Northern California Professional Environmental Marketing Association, California Redevelopment Association, National Brownfields Association, Leadership Contra Costa County, Alumni and Golden Gate Angling & Casting Club.

