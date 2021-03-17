JOHN REED Fitness Club Expands Presence To North America With Its First Location In Downtown Los Angeles

The new fitness music club opens in the vibrant neighborhood of South Park, where modern high-rise residential towers, entertainment, sports, and dining intersect. Spanning over 33,000 square feet, JOHN REED is a symbiosis of fitness, music, and design. Members receive unlimited training opportunities from free weights, cardio, functional and machine strength training with top-of-line equipment to an array of boutique-style classes with dedicated instructors leading Cycling, HIIT, Pilates, Barre, Dance, Yoga, and more.

"JOHN REED Downtown Los Angeles gives our members the best quality and training opportunities in an environment that is immersive, elevated and inclusive," said Robert Hull, Club Manager, JOHN REED Los Angeles. "I think more than ever, gym-goers want a place that really motivates and removes them from their everyday, a place that excites them. With our location's eclectic interior, the music curation, and exceptional equipment, we give our members that experience."

Merging functional design with a club-like atmosphere, JOHN REED goes beyond the typical gym experience. Each of the 31 locations around the world have their own distinct style and personality reflective of the culturally rich neighborhoods they are set in. The new Los Angeles club takes you from the concrete jungle of Downtown into a safari themed journey with inspiring and surprising design elements throughout the space. Art highlights include original pieces by LA's internationally recognized artist, Robert Vargas, Berlin's street art duo Ron Miller, and LA-based abstract artist Jaime Guerrero.

Combining hi-fi with fitness, the body-rocking club hosts live DJs, both local and international, for five sets a week. Turning it up even more, JOHN REED's signature DJ-driven workout, the Boost Club, is a group class experience led by a live DJ and Trainer. The workout combines the best of strength, agility, endurance and core training and arranges them to the rhythm and the beats of the music to move and motivate. In addition to live performances and hand-selected mixes, everyone is invited to access the club's carefully curated collection of music 24/7 through the free JOHN REED Radio App.

Furthermore, members get unlimited access to amenities from the Snooze Room and Sauna to relax in post-workout, stylish locker rooms with Dyson hair dryers and salon quality hair and body care, as well as small intimate coves as retreats for social interaction. Open to the public, JOHN REED's Juice Bar offers handcrafted smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and grab-and-go healthy snack options. And here's the best part; all memberships are simple, affordable, and month-to-month, with no initiation or cancelation fees. At JOHN REED, members are empowered to take control of their fitness journey.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday – Sunday, 5am – 12am

MEMBERSHIP RATE

$100/per month

Visit https://us.johnreed.fitness for more information and click here for a virtual tour of the Downtown Los Angeles location.

ABOUT JOHN REED:

LIFE'S TOO SHORT FOR BORING GYMS. Part of RSG Group, with locations from Istanbul and Budapest to Paris and Prague—and now Los Angeles—JOHN REED has been leveraging the power of sound and design to motivate and move people across the world since 2016. Not just an ordinary gym, JOHN REED is an immersive international fitness club that boasts unexpected design elements, music programming with live DJs, and top-of-the-line equipment waiting around every corner. Walk into any of JOHN REED's 31 worldwide locations and be ready to be inspired by eclectic interior design influenced by local artists, cultures, and the city's urban metropolis. Members get access to studio workouts, boutique style cycling, free weights, cardio, barre, Pilates, yoga and a variety of amenities.

ABOUT RSG GROUP:

With more than 6.4 million customers across gyms and studio spaces as well digital services, RSG Group is the global leader in fitness and lifestyle. The RSG Group's future-oriented portfolio comprises of 17 strong and innovative brands including Gold's Gym, McFIT, the JOHN REED Family (JOHN REED Fitness Music Club, JOHN REED Women's Club, JOHN & JANE'S, THE REED), High5, CYBEROBICS, Qi², McFIT MODELS, and PEARL Management. In addition, international management agency TIGERPOOL leads selected designers and artists to success, from fashion label MARCELL VON BERLIN to street art collective RON MILLER and conductor Gerd Schaller. RSG Group's ideas constantly set new benchmarks and provide momentum well beyond the areas of fitness, lifestyle and design as it strives to constantly develop new areas of activity. https://rsggroup.com

SOURCE JOHN REED Fitness