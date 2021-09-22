John S. Moody Jr. Earns Consecutive Selection to Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody Law Group firm founder John S. Moody Jr. is recognized in 2021 as both a Texas Super Lawyer and Top 100 Houston real estate lawyer. His selection to the exclusive list places him among the top real estate law practitioners in the state. Mr. Moody has been named in the Texas Super Lawyers legal guide each year since 2013.

Texas Super Lawyers is a publication of Thomson Reuters profiling the state's leading lawyers in more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of professional achievement.

Using peer nominations, evaluations, and independent research, selection is limited to no more than 5 percent of lawyers in Texas. The process aims "to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel." To learn more about the publication's methodology or to view the complete list of 2021 honorees, visit SuperLawyers.com.

This is just the latest honor Mr. Moody has received for his real estate expertise. Earlier this year, he was selected as the Houston real estate "Lawyer of the Year" in the 2022 The Best Lawyers in America legal guide. His extensive knowledge of the commercial real estate landscape positions him as a trusted leader and featured speaker at various industry events. In August, he led a discussion at a Houston BisNow panel, exploring the outlook for the Texas and Houston commercial office markets.

Mr. Moody is Board Certified in Commercial Real Estate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. His practice focuses on real estate development, leasing, acquisitions, sales, and financing, representing developers, owners, families, financial institutions, investors, retailers, and private equity funds.

Moody Law Group is a Houston-based law firm that focuses exclusively on complex commercial real estate matters. With a team composed of seasoned and board-certified real estate attorneys, the firm remains one of the most experienced and uniquely equipped teams to guide developers, property owners, financial institutions, investors, retailers, and private equity funds through their legal and real estate challenges. To learn more about Moody Law Group's commercial real estate expertise, visit www.moodylawgroup.com.

