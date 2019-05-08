John Saabas Announces Retirement; Maria Della Posta Named President, Pratt & Whitney Canada

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced the appointment of Maria Della Posta as president of Pratt & Whitney Canada, effective June 1 and reporting to Pratt & Whitney President Bob Leduc. Della Posta succeeds John Saabas as president, Pratt & Whitney Canada, who has announced his retirement.

Maria Della Posta succeeds John Saabas as President, Pratt & Whitney Canada.

"Pratt & Whitney Canada has a leadership position in all of its markets, with a portfolio of more than 64,000 engines in service and 13,000 customers worldwide," said Bob Leduc, President, Pratt & Whitney. "Maria has been instrumental in building Pratt & Whitney Canada's portfolio throughout her career. Maria brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of our customers and the markets in which we operate. As leader of Pratt & Whitney Canada's global business, I am confident that Maria will continue to drive sustainable growth and deliver exceptional customer service while maximizing operational performance worldwide. I wish to thank John for his outstanding contribution to Pratt & Whitney."

Della Posta joined Pratt & Whitney in 1985 and progressed through roles of increasing leadership in Supply Chain, Finance and Customer Service. She was named vice president, Customer Support in 2001, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing in 2010 and senior vice president, Pratt & Whitney Canada in 2012.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. To learn more about UTC, visit its website at www.utc.com, or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Pratt & Whitney

+1 (860) 565-9600

media@pw.utc.com

SOURCE Pratt & Whitney

Related Links

http://www.pratt-whitney.com

