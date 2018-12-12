ACTON, Calif., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The internationally acclaimed author and three-time U.S. National Champion John Saint Ryan announced today the release of his new book, "A Voice for the Horse." A skilled trainer with more than 30 years of experience, Saint Ryan's new book explores the impact horses had on him throughout his life and chronicles his time learning from Tom Dorrance, who is considered one of the founders of the modern natural horsemanship movement. "A Voice for the Horse" also documents Saint Ryan's personal studies and theories for effective communication between a horse, a trainer and rider.

Front Cover of Book John Saint Ryan Releases New Book “A Voice for the Horse,” with Personal Stories and Proven Theories for Communication between Horse and Humans

"More than three decades of serious study, research and teaching are brought to light in this book," said Saint Ryan. "The work I show in this book is the direct result of those experiences and my love of the horse. I have been very fortunate in having some excellent tuition and coaching from many world-class teachers in many different disciplines."

Saint Ryan has had several successful careers, but horse riding was always an integral part of his life. Born in the UK, he taught martial arts for 27 years throughout Europe, coaching 12 students to become National Champions and was also elected Chairman of the British Thai Boxing Council. During that time, Saint Ryan rode horses recreationally, while also having a successful acting career, which included being a stunt double for Sean Connery, and co-starring with Heath Ledger in the TV Series 'Roar.' In 1992, Saint Ryan moved to the United States and was introduced to the horseman Tom Dorrance, where his love for horse training flourished. Together, Saint Ryan and Dorrance created training DVDs including 'Greetings from Tom Dorrance', 'Feel, Timing & Balance and 'Visits with Tom'.

In addition to Saint Ryan's own personal stories, often humorous, "A Voice for the Horse" also provides a one-month training program, relevant for horses in any stage of training. Saint Ryan hopes the book is a way more people, and horses, can learn from his experiences and put his theories and strategies to work.

Giulia Zanone Orth, MSc of Animal Behavior, edited and wrote the foreword for "A Voice for the Horse" and said, "The validity of John's method has had a huge impact on my life as a horse person. Apart from the good feeling of discovering a kindred mindset, I also learned so many new tools from this book that I went from being a recreational rider to making a living starting young horses and untouched mustangs. I don't believe I could have grown so much in my understanding of the horse's needs without John's book."

"A Voice for the Horse" is now available and can be ordered online for $24.95, plus shipping. Everyone who purchases the new book will also be invited to join A Voice for the Horse Facebook group, which is set up primarily for Saint Ryan to help readers with individual questions and provide customized suggestions based on their own horse.

