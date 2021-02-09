John Sheehan and Bob Madaio of Sharp Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chiefs

This is the fourth consecutive year that John has been named a CRN Channel Chief. The recognition is a direct result of his hard work with the Sharp channel sales team. He has led key initiatives to keep resellers engaged in training and building a sales pipeline, as well as innovative programs aimed at incentivizing resellers.

Named as a Channel Chief for the first time, Bob was honored for his influential leadership in providing real-time program modifications to maximize dealer success during the pandemic, thus ensuring success for channel partners. Under his leadership, the Sharp marketing team quickly introduced channel promotions to help drive business, reward partners and increase channel sales and service skills, including multiple webinar series, in which Bob also directly presented numerous sessions.

"It comes as no surprise to the Sharp family that both John and Bob have been named Channel Chief, said Mike Marusic, CEO and President, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Although 2020 was unpredictable and challenging, they both showcased incredible initiative and innovative, out-of-the-box thinking that helped us achieve great successes throughout the year. We're proud of the work they've done for Sharp and the dealer community and look forward to more of their exceptional leadership to help guide us to continued growth moving forward."

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."

CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

