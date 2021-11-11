John Tanner, Beacon HCS Chief Compliance Officer, Shares Deep Industry Knowledge as Co-Chair of 2021 CompliancePalooza

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Healthcare Systems and Chief Compliance Officer John Tanner proudly co-chaired RISE's 2021 CompliancePalooza with Ana Handshuh, principal, CAT 5 Strategies. The virtual event for health plans took place on October 28 and 29.



"Kicking off the event both days and collaborating with Ana and the RISE team was an honor," said Tanner. "The payer industry has some of the most brilliant compliance professionals I know. Engaging with them and the many industry-expert presenters to hear their insights on best practices, and the ever-changing compliance landscape was very rewarding."



In addition to delivering keynotes each day and introducing many of the sessions, Tanner was also available between sessions to talk with attendees in Beacon's Virtual Showcase booth.



This year's CompliancePalooza agenda focused on directional changes from CMS, how to navigate them, and steps to take to execute them successfully. Topics included:

CMS Audit Shakeup Part 1: Tackle the Enormity of Medicare Advantage and Part D Program Audit Changes to Protocols

CMS Audit Shakeup Part 2: Shore up Your Fraud, Waste and Abuse Activities with Integrity Audit Lessons Learned

Get Ahead of the Changes in CMS' One-Third Financial Audit

Increasing Access to Care for Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Treatment Amid Unclear Requirements

The Changing Landscape for Compliance

The Value of AI, Rules, and SMEs for Compliance and Combating FWA

A Breach in the Hull: Lessons Learned from a Successful Phishing Attack

Effective Strategies to Partner with Delegates and FDR Oversight Best Practices

Save Time and Resources – Program Audit Best Practices for Multi-Plan Organizations

About Beacon Healthcare Systems. Beacon Healthcare Systems streamlines the business of healthcare through reliable, innovative technology delivered by industry experts. With a focus on appeals, grievances, compliance, enrollment, supplemental benefits, and analytics, Beacon HCS is the first place health plans turn when looking for a trusted, experienced partner that can help them reduce costs, grow revenue, and achieve their strategic goals. Founded in 2011, Beacon HCS is a privately held California-based company with a technology center located in Austin, Texas. beaconhcs.com. Beacon is hiring!



