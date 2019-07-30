John Thiel Joins Decker Communications Board of Directors

"John Thiel is a visionary, and he's a great communicator. John's belief in what we do and how we do it has us thrilled for him to get a closer look at where we're going as we continue our growth trajectory. He also cares a lot for people, so his financial expertise coupled with his personal mantra of 'to help others,' will be invaluable to Decker," said Ben Decker, CEO of Decker Communications and co-author of Communicate to Influence: How to Inspire Your Audience to Action (McGraw-Hill, 2015).

As Head of Wealth Management for Merrill Lynch, John oversaw a $15 billion business and 23,000 employees including 15,000 financial advisors and 6,500 client associates. Under his reign, Merrill Lynch achieved dramatic revenue growth while John guided financial advisors away from a metrics-driven approach and cultivated a culture where advisors are more authentic and even vulnerable with clients, creating a powerful relationship of trust. Later, he served as Vice Chairman of Global Wealth Management and Investment Management for Bank of America before retiring.

John is an advocate of cancer research and currently sits on the board of the V Foundation for Cancer Research and served as Board Chairman of the Manhattan Financial Services Cares Gala of the American Cancer Society. He also sits on the investment committee of FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) and on the board of FINRA's Investment Education Foundation. John is a board trustee and chair emeritus at his alma mater, Florida State University (BA: Accounting), and Senior Advisor for My Next Season.

John's addition expands the Decker Communications board to 9 directors.

About Decker Communications:

Decker Communications consults and trains businesses in communications – both in what they say and how they say it. Since 1979 Decker has worked with thousands of leaders in Fortune 500 companies. Decker is the leading expert in business communications, creating focus and confidence to help leaders communicate vision, motivate action or close the deal. For more information, visit http://decker.com.

