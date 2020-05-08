John Thompson Promoted to New Director Role at Counter Threat Solutions

RESTON, Va., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) announced that John Thompson has been promoted to Director of Programs. In this newly created role, Thompson will spearhead contract expansion and employee development to align talent to organizational and operational goals.

Thompson joined CTS in September 2018 and was promoted to program manager the following year. He supervised several of the firm's key contracts, growing his management portfolio to include nearly 50 percent of the company's staff. Most recently, Thompson garnered the attention of senior leadership for his formulation and execution of continuity of operations plans amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"John has demonstrated keen leadership abilities since day one," reports CTS CEO Theresa Keith. "I am confident he will define, implement, and evaluate the best methodology to align our people with our clients' needs and ensure we have the bench strength to continue to support changing mission demands."

Thompson is a decorated U.S Air Force Special Ops combat veteran with more than 20 years of experience in anti-terrorism operations, force protection, and intelligence program management. His military career includes deployment to more than 55 countries and roles as Personal Protection Officer to the Air Force Chief of Staff and Defense Attaché Program Manager assigned to U.S. Embassy Budapest, Hungary. He holds a Bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in strategic leadership as well as Associate degrees in information management and criminal justice.

"The people and the culture at CTS set us apart from our competitors," says Thompson. "I look forward to applying programmatic best practices to the care and feeding of our teammates to help them grow their talents and succeed personally and professionally."

About Counter Threat Solutions

Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company named a 2019 Best Small Company to Work For by Talent Desk. CTS provides mission-savvy subject matter experts to the U.S. Government's Intelligence and Defense communities, as well as innovative financial and IT solutions to its Civilian clientele. Learn more about CTS at ctstruenorth.com or LinkedIn.

