John "TIG" Tiegen Is Coming to Artemis Defense Institute - May 19, 2022

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Remember our Heroes" will be presented at Artemis Defense Institute on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 7PM-9PM. Join us as we host speaker John "TIG" Tiegen, a member of the CIA contracting team that held the Benghazi attackers at bay on September 11, 2012 as depicted in the Michael Bay's movie 13 Hours. The evening will be a fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting the United American Defense Force (UADF), an organization committed to restrengthening communities while partnering with anti-human trafficking organizations to combat modern-day slavery. John "TIG" Tiegen continues to share his knowledge and skill with organizations and the military community as a consultant, trainer and professional speaker.

The event launches the strategic partnership between John "TIG" Tiegen and the Artemis Group Inc. as TIG takes possession of one of the Orion VR Training System. The Orion VR Training System is a proprietary simulator developed by the Artemis Group Inc. out of necessity to modify training tools to integrate with the training programs offered at the Artemis Defense Institute. The simulators provide instructors the ability and freedom to track and modify defensive strategies, techniques and tactics, that are current and relevant with the ever changing demands in today's reality. The simulator will be used by TIG and his organization at various events, both public and private for awareness, marketing and fundraising efforts for the non-profits organizations that have been founded and supported by TIG.

Tickets are $150 per person and includes admission to the live presentation, participation in the Q&A's, meet and greet TIG with dessert and a signed book. Due to the limited seating, be sure to secure your seat by registering today. UADF's is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization.

About Artemis Defense Institute

Since 2013, Artemis Defense Institute has been home to the most advanced simulation based firearms training center in the country. With over 5600SF of training "lab", Artemis focuses on basic fundamentals, situational awareness, use of force and legal ramifications and has developed curriculum through the use of military and law enforcement grade simulators. Today, Artemis prides themselves in providing the most comprehensive training that goes beyond shooting skills while giving the training and development team the ability to understand first hand the needs of those who train.

