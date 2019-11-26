John Towle Joins EcoSmart Solution as Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoSmart Solution, LLC (ESS) an affiliate of Taurus Investment Holdings LLC, is pleased to announce that industry veteran, John Towle, has joined ESS as its Chief Executive Officer.

Peter Merrigan, CEO of Taurus, stated, "We are pleased to have John leading the EcoSmart team as CEO; his background in land development, homebuilding and growing a successful renewable energy company from the ground floor is a perfect match for what we need to grow the team and expand operations beyond our flagship project at Whisper Valley in Austin, Texas."

Towle brings more than 30 years of experience in land entitlement and development, large scale residential homebuilding, commercial construction, and renewable energy development to ESS. In his previous role, Towle was the Chief Operating Officer of Safari Energy, an industry leading commercial-scale solar developer and EPC working throughout the US. At Safari Energy, Towle created numerous proprietary systems focused on bringing standardization, consistency, and performance optimization to hundreds of complex projects. Currently serving many of the nation's largest retail and storage REITs, Towle built a start-up company into one of the industry's most successful operations. Prior to his role at Safari Energy, Towle held a leadership position at Centex Homes, a national homebuilder.

Towle holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Planning and Design from Rutgers University.

About EcoSmart Solution, LLC

Founded in 2014, EcoSmart Solution LLC, is an affiliate of Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC a global real estate private equity firm. EcoSmart offers developers of master-planned communities and national builders options for creating sustainable, energy efficient developments. Combining experienced staff with industry experts, EcoSmart integrates technology and construction methods to deliver energy efficient solutions to residential and commercial real estate, offering reduced energy costs while conserving natural resources. The EcoSmart program was launched successfully in 2017 at Whisper Valley, a 7,500-home master planned community in Austin, Texas. EcoSmart is the recipient of numerous awards including being named the overall winner of Green Builder Media's 2019 Sustainable Innovation Award. Learn more about EcoSmart: https://ecosmartsolution.com/

