John Weller to Launch New Division for Celebrity Home Loans

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Home Loans announced today that John Weller has recently joined the company as SVP/Division Manager and Shareholder of its parent company. Mr. Weller is one of the top producing originators in the state of CO, having funded over 6,000 loan transactions and $1 Billion in loan volume over the last 26 years.

In announcing his transition, Mr. Weller stated, "While I'm excited to continue to mentor mortgage professionals and grow my division by adding branches, I'm still passionate about helping my clients and personal friends solve real problems by making home loans as a mortgage loan originator. I would not be where I am today were it not for the support of the clients I've been fortunate to provide mortgages to over the years. It is my commitment to continue to provide the best possible service and the most competitive home loan products to the communities I serve."

David Robnett, CEO of Celebrity Home Loans, commented, "John Weller is the consummate mortgage professional who is not only a joy to be around, but who also provides leadership by example. I'm thrilled he elected to join us here at Celebrity Home Loans."

Additional inquires can be directed to Eric Meadow, President at: eric@midwestequity.com

About Celebrity Home Loans

Celebrity Home Loans is a registered DBA of Midwest Equity Mortgage, LLC, ("MEM")

MEM is an independent mortgage lender, wholly owned by Celebrity Financial, Inc. and licensed in 22 states with multiple office locations throughout the U.S. MEM originates and funds residential mortgage loans under the DBAs of Celebrity Home Loans, Midwest Equity Mortgage, eClick Lending, JVM Lending. PCL Financial, and Alegre Home Loans.

About Celebrity Financial, Inc.

Celebrity is a duly organized, privately held diversified financial services holding company based out of the US Virgin Islands. Celebrity has holdings in mortgage lending and fintech. Additional inquiries related to Celebrity, its holdings and future opportunities can be directed to David Robnett, President at david@celebfinancial.com.

