HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Wesley Brooks is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Investor for his work in the Real Estate field and in acknowledgment of his work at Coldwell Banker of the Valley.

In the Brooks household, Real Estate was the family business. Mr. Brooks gained inspiration from his grandmother, who founded the Landmark Realty Center in 1959 and was the first women President of the Huntsville Board of Realtors. His family has been serving the North Alabama and Tennessee areas since 1972.

John Wesley Brooks (PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Mr. Brooks earned a Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Advertising, and Business at the University of South Alabama in 2003. He later gained additional certification as a Certified International Luxury Home Specialist and E Pro certification for Internet Marketing and Advertising.

Mr. Brooks currently works as an Independent Real Estate Investor, Agent, and Property Manager at Coldwell Banker of the Valley. His expertise is in residential properties, new constructions, and relocations. He helps his clients build their dream homes, find new houses, or sell their properties.

Mr. Brooks has also worked independently since 2005. He started working as a real estate Auctioneer and Agent for Exit Realty of the Valley in 2005. He has worked on the development of sixteen new-home construction projects since 2011. Expanding his portfolio, Mr. Brooks has purchased over 65 multifamily properties as an Independent Real Estate Investor since 2018.

Awards for his achievements include: Top Agent Magazine Award 2020, Who's Who In America Business Award 2021, Top 5% Realtor in Huntsville from Home Snap, and Top 4 Agent in Huntsville, Madison, and North Alabama, 2019 International President's Elite: Coldwell Banker Top Ranked Sales Professional In The Network, and 2020 International President's Elite: Coldwell Banker Top Sales Professional. Coldwell Banker of the Valley has also won many awards throughout the years, including the Winner of the Women's Choice Award in 2021.

He has been working at Coldwell Banker since 2010, where he loves to help families build their dream constructions. He recently facilitated numerous multifamily property sales, and earned more than $25 million in sales from 2017-2019. He is proud to have completed over $70 million in sales throughout the duration of his career, and has been the Top #2 in Listings from 2017 - 2020.

Starting in 2005, Mr. Brooks started working as a Real Estate Industry Auctioneer at Roebuck Auctions Alabama Division since 2009, where he currently still does Real Estate auctioneering. He has done several fundraisers and charity auctions across the Tennessee Valley. From 2010-2012, he worked as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Sunshine Aerospace, creating space legislation for future generations.

Mr. Brooks is a member of the Coldwell Banker International President's Elite Society, the National Association of Realtors, and the Coldwell Banker International Sterling Society.

Mr. Brooks would like to travel more, and is currently writing a book which he plans to publish in the near future. For more information, visit johnwesleybrooksrealestate.com or you can reach him directly at [email protected] or 256-797-2283.

