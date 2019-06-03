johnnie-O and Major League Baseball Celebrate 3rd Anniversary of Official Licensing Partnership with a "Win A Trip" Giveaway

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- johnnie-O (www.johnnie-o.com), the LA-based lifestyle apparel brand blending a So Cal vibe with East Coast classic is thrilled to announce a trip giveaway with Major League Baseball® in celebration of its third year as an official league licensee.

The giveaway will provide fans the chance to win a trip for four to see a favorite MLB team play this season. One lucky winner and three guests will receive round-trip airfare and tickets to an MLB game, two rooms for two nights, and a $500 shopping spree at johnnie-O.com. Total value of the prize package is $4,500.

To enter the contest, simply input your email address from now until June 21 on the johnnie-O website here www.johnnie-o.com/mlb for a chance to win this incredible trip and giveaway. (Rules and restrictions apply)

About johnnie-O and MLB Partnership

Major League Baseball collaborates with johnnie-O on a variety of apparel featuring team logos as well as jewel event marks. This season's new MLB Collection by johnnie-O includes an expanded line of polos, button down shirts, ¼ zip pullovers, vests, and more, that lets fans support their teams beyond the field. The MLB Collection by johnnie-O is available at johnnie-O.com, MLBShop.com, and select specialty retailers.

About johnnie-O

johnnie-O, founded by John O'Donnell, is a branded lifestyle company, founded in Santa Monica, CA, offering a range of apparel and accessories for men and boys. The collection includes polo's, shirts featuring the signature "Tweener Button®", bottoms, outerwear, and accessories. johnnie-O is available at Nordstrom, Bloomingdales and specialty retailers across the United States and online at www.johnnie-O.com. @johnnieobrand

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

SOURCE johnnie-O