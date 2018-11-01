Johnnie Walker Introduces 28 Year Old Midnight Blend

Johnnie Walker has launched the final and fifth edition in the John Walker & Sons Private Collection, 28 Year Old Midnight Blend - a smooth and indulgent Scotch Whisky to be shared amongst friends and best enjoyed after dinner.

Only 3,888 limited-edition, individually numbered collectible decanters of this decadent Scotch have been released, with each containing rare and precious whiskies aged for a minimum of 28 years. Made to be savoured after-dinner, or approaching the 'midnight' moment, 28 Year Old Midnight Blend features layers of butterscotch, caramel and toffee, balanced with a fruitiness and touch of spice.

Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge said: "Whiskies aged for 28 years are rare, and very special. In our search to find the flavours and characteristics necessary for a rich, indulgent Scotch like Midnight Blend, we were very lucky to have access to some of the most mature reserves drawn from the four corners of Scotland. Each individual malt and grain used in the final whisky adds layers of flavour to the 28 Year Old Midnight Blend, leaving hints of fruit, sweet and spice and making it a wonderful final addition to the Private Collection."

Working closely alongside fellow blender Craig Wallace, Jim sampled hundreds of the finest single malt and grain whiskies to eventually hand-select only a few rare whiskies with the character necessary for a Scotch this wonderfully smooth and indulgent.

The John Walker & Sons Private Collection was first launched in 2014 and features small batch, limited releases crafted using casks from the most valuable parts of the Johnnie Walker reserves that have yielded whiskies of outstanding quality.

The latest Edition (42.8%), 28 Year Old Midnight Blend, is best served neat, in a balloon glass, rolled in the hand to gently warm the whisky and release the distinctive aromas. For a truly decadent serve, enjoy with a square of dark chocolate.

28 Year Old Midnight Blend will be available from November at select locations with a recommended retail price of $750 RSP.

SOURCE Johnnie Walker