Johnny Andrade's new book "La Lengua" is an interesting volume on the weight of one's word and the power that the tongue has.

EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Johnny Andrade, a devoted follower of God, has completed his new book "La Lengua": a potent work that compiles testimonies from people who have used their tongue both in goodness and bad. The tongue is a powerful tool that can be used to bless or curse someone. Through this book, Johnny Andrada reveals the differences between someone who lives the Word of God from a person who doesn't.

"The purpose is that every reader of this work can realize the impressive power that the tongue has, depending on the use it gives to bless or curse. We learn through the testimonies, experiences of the same author, brother Johnny Andrade, and above all, what the word of God tells us or teaches us, that we manage to use the tongue together with our mouth wisely."

Published by Page Publishing, Johnny Andrade's contemplating narrative will help readers understand the importance of the tongue. The tongue is more than just a muscle, it can be both a tool and a weapon. One must know how to take accountability for their words.

The author also addresses the growing division between believers and non-believers. He hopes that his work will somehow bridge the gap between the two.

This is definitely a great read.

Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase "La Lengua" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

