Johns Hopkins Launches Unique Collaboration with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

BALTIMORE, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A shared commitment to providing the military community with the best possible health care has led two highly regarded institutions to form a unique collaboration. Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is now part of the Johns Hopkins US Family Health Plan (USFHP) provider network for certain specialty care services, making the arrangement one of the first between a private health plan and a military treatment facility.

"Walter Reed welcomes the Johns Hopkins USFHP as an additional option for health care to the military community, while supporting increased readiness and improved access to care," said Army Colonel Andrew M. Barr, Medical Corps, Director, Walter Reed.

The Military Health System and Johns Hopkins Medicine are both academically based health systems with a shared pursuit of the Defense Health Agency's Quadruple Aim objectives - increased readiness, better care, better health, and lower cost.

"Access to quality health care and optimal readiness are the bedrock of military medicine," said Navy Rear Admiral Anne Swap, Medical Service Corps, Director, National Capital Region Medical Directorate/Transitional Intermediate Management Organization. "We are pleased that Walter Reed is partnering with Johns Hopkins USFHP to provide additional access to care for our service members and their loved ones. This military-civilian partnership supports opportunities to enhance readiness and build upon market initiatives to engage with industry and academia."

Under contract with the Department of Defense, Johns Hopkins USFHP provides the comprehensive TRICARE Prime benefit to active duty family members and military retirees and their dependents. The plan offers the military community access to more than 16,500 providers and facilities, including Johns Hopkins doctors.

Johns Hopkins USFHP is one of the highest rated commercial health plans in the nation (rated 4.5 out of 5) by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA®) for 2019. The plan has proudly served the military community for more than 35 years. This collaboration brings the

institutions one step closer to realizing the integrated military-civilian health system envisioned by Congress and set forth in the Fiscal Year 2017 National Defense Authorization Act.

"We are honored to add the world-renowned Walter Reed faculty to the network of providers caring for the military beneficiaries enrolled in our Johns Hopkins plan," said Mary H. Cooke, Vice President, Johns Hopkins USFHP & Strategic Military Alliances, Johns Hopkins Health System. "Who better to care for our cherished members than the military clinicians who walk in their shoes and understand their sacrifices and needs? It is a privilege to both work with and care for the military community. We hope this is just the beginning of a more integrated system of care in the National Capital Region."

Walter Reed is the nation's largest joint military medical center providing care to military beneficiaries in the Washington, D.C. area. The location in Bethesda, MD is a convenient location for many Johns Hopkins USFHP members in the National Capital Region.

Johns Hopkins USFHP members can use Walter Reed for the following specialty care: pulmonary medicine, general surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and vascular surgery.

SOURCE Johns Hopkins HealthCare LLC

