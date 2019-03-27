Johns Manville Partners With Company & Cottage

Just off the coast of Lake Michigan, The Little White Barn is undergoing full renovation by Christine and Gabriel Bridger of Company & Cottage. The Little White Barn will become a three-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage with all new appliances and brand-new insulation but will maintain its rustic barn charm by preserving the original wood paneled walls.

Company & Cottage is a family owned, operated and local business that restores decrepit cottages into beautiful, destination locations in Western Michigan available for rent or purchase.

"JM is happy to help Company & Cottage complete this renovation by providing the insulation," said Christina Martinez, retail marketing manager of building insulation at JM. "We're confident that the work of Christine and Gabriel will transform the worn-down barn into a lakeside escape that will not only be peaceful and charming, but energy efficient and comfortable due to the benefits of proper insulation."

On Michigan's lakefront, Christine Bridger and her family began overhauling The Little White Barn in January of 2019. The JM insulation is set to be installed at the end of March.

"Renovating this 1907 barn requires starting from the basics," said Christine Bridger, principal designer for Company & Cottage. "There's no existing insulation in this space. Insulating an older home is crucial, especially when transforming a formerly functional barn into a livable rental home for summer getaways."

The project completion date is June 2019.

About Johns Manville

Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium-quality products for building insulation, mechanical insulation, commercial roofing and roof insulation, as well as fibers and nonwovens for commercial, industrial and residential applications. JM serves markets that include aerospace, automotive and transportation, air handling, appliance, HVAC, pipe and equipment, filtration, waterproofing, building, flooring, interiors and wind energy. In business since 1858, the Denver-based company has annual sales over $3 billion and holds leadership positions in all of the key markets that it serves. Johns Manville employs 8,000 people and operates 42 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Additional information can be found at www.jm.com.

Company + Cottage

www.companyandcottage.com

@companyandcottage

SOURCE Johns Manville

Related Links

http://www.jm.com

