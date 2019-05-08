Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Another Set of Lawsuits Against Tristar After More Power Pressure Cooker XL Explosions Cause Severe Burns

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC, is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 130 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers. Johnson // Becker filed this set of Complaints on behalf of Ms. Stoebner, a resident of Texas, and Mr. Ellison, a resident of Louisiana. The lawsuits allege that Tristar Innovative Products, Inc., the manufacturer of the Power Pressure Cooker XL, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

Ms. Stoebner's Power Pressure Cooker XL exploded while under pressure on May 23, 2018. As a result of the explosion, Ms. Stoebner sustained severe thermal burns to her right forearm. Her injuries were so severe that they required surgery, resulting in permanent scaring. Mr. Ellison's Power Pressure Cooker XL also exploded while under pressure. When his Tristar pressure cooker exploded on April 22, 2018, Mr. Ellison's forearm and abdomen were doused with the cooker's scalding hot contents, causing severe burns and permanent scarring.

According to the Owner's Manual Tristar provided with the Power Pressure Cooker XL, the product is designed to generate heat and steam to cook foods under pressure, reaching temperatures up to 248 degrees Fahrenheit! For reference, water boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit when it is not under pressure. According to the Burn Foundation's Prevention and Treatment page, water heated to only 156 degrees Fahrenheit can cause third degree burns in one second.

Ms. Stoebner and Mr. Ellison allege in their Complaints that Tristar misled consumers about the "Built-In Safety Features" that Tristar claims will keep consumers safe while cooking with the Power Pressure Cooker XL. Specifically, according to the Complaints, Tristar markets the Power Pressure Cooker XL as having a "lid safety device" that is supposed to prevent the unit from building up pressure if the lid is not closed properly, and prevent the lid from being removed until all of the pressure is released. However, Ms. Stoebner and Mr. Ellison allege that the Tristar pressure cookers contain defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure. The cooker's scalding hot contents are then explosively ejected out onto the user, causing severe burns.

Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker and one of the lawyers who filed these lawsuits. Michael exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on nationwide products liability litigation. He has battled major corporations in the courtroom, appellate courts, and up to the U.S. Supreme Court. Michael believes that corporations that choose to put profits before safety need to be held accountable.

