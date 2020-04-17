Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Another Vape Explosion Lawsuit Against LG Chem After Defective Battery used for Vaping Causes Burn Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of lithium-ion battery explosions. The firm represents over 30 clients who have been severely burned by exploding lithium-ion batteries, vaping devices, and e-cigarettes designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC filed this Complaint on behalf of Mr. Stone, who was injured in Louisiana, alleging that LG Chem, LTD. defectively designed and manufactured its 18650 lithium-ion batteries.

According to the Complaint, the LG battery exploded while in Mr. Stone's pants pocket. As a result of the vape battery explosion, Mr. Stone sustained severe burns injuries, which included 1st and 2nd-degree burns to roughly 7% of his total body surface area.

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson , Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker. Michael Johnson is the founding partner of Johnson // Becker. Adam Kress and Michael Johnson are the co-chairs of the firm's Consumer Products Division, which includes claims involving defective products such as exploding batteries, vaping devices, and pressure cookers. They believe that it is an honor to represent their clients who have been injured by defective consumer products and that holding manufacturers responsible for their clients' injuries not only helps their clients, but prevents future injuries by forcing manufacturers to evaluate the safety of their products.

