Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Elmiron Class Action Lawsuit Against Janssen Pharmaceuticals For Medical Monitoring For Elmiron Side Effects And Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide plaintiff's law firm with experience representing injured men and women in lawsuits against pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Johnson // Becker has filed a number of Elmiron lawsuits and represents several individuals who allege they have suffered permanent vision loss after use of the drug Elmiron.

Furthermore, in this action they seek class certification to establish a fund to be used for medical monitoring of patients using Elmiron to monitor the status of their vision. The case, Allen v. Janssen Pharamceuticals, Inc. et al. was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on May 6, 2020.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, part of the Johnson & Johnson umbrella of companies, is a Pennsylvania corporation. These companies have marketed Elmiron since the 2000s. The Plaintiff alleges that the company has never provided any warning of maculopathy or retinopathy associated with use of the drug or warned patients to have regular eye exams to monitor vision while using the drug and seeks class certification to assist patients with these eye exams to monitor their vision.

Timothy J. Becker and Stacy K Hauer of Johnson // Becker are counsel of record. Mr. Becker and Ms. Hauer have a combined experience of more than 40 years of litigating mass tort cases involving pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Talk to Your Doctor About Elmiron Associated Retinal Maculopathy

If you or a loved one has ever taken Elmiron, you should have your eyes examined by an Ophthalmologist. Download our free PDF guide (https://www.johnsonbecker.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Elmiron-Associated-Pigmentary-Maculopathy-Free-PDF-Guide-Take-to-your-doctor.pdf) that you can share with your primary care provider, urologist, gynecologist or ophthalmologist that provides valuable information on the latest research and discoveries pertaining to Elmiron associated retinal maculopathy.

To learn more about Johnson // Becker and the Elmiron lawsuits we are filing, or to arrange a free, no-obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/drug-injuries/elmiron-lawsuit/ or contact the lawyers at (800) 279-6386.

https://www.johnsonbecker.com

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC

Related Links

https://www.johnsonbecker.com

