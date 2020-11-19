Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Five Pressure Cooker Lawsuits Against Tristar After Defective Pressure Cookers Cause Burn Injuries After Explosions

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 200 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers. Johnson//Becker filed these Complaints in Florida state court, where Tristar, the manufacturer of the Power Pressure Cooker XL, has its principal place of business, on behalf residents of Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Georgia alleging that Tristar Products, Inc., misrepresented the safety of their pressure cookers.

In each of the Complaints, the Plaintiffs state that their pressure cookers exploded while under pressure, and that as a result of the explosions, the Plaintiffs sustained severe burn injuries. In addition, the lawsuits claim that as a result of Defendant Tristar's conduct, the Plaintiffs in the cases incurred significant and painful bodily injuries, medical expenses, physical pain, mental anguish, and diminished enjoyment of life.

The Complaints also claim that the Tristar pressure cookers are marketed as having "safety features" which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as the lid from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, the Plaintiffs allege that the Power Pressure Cooker XL contains defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

Furthermore, the pressure cooker lawsuits claim that as a result of the Defendant's intentional concealment of such defects, its failure to warn consumers of such defects, its negligent misrepresentations, its failure to remove a product with such defects from the stream of commerce, and its negligent design of such products, its Pressure Cooker is unreasonably dangerous resulting in significant and painful bodily injuries.

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Lisa A. Gorshe, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

