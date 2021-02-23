Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Lawsuit Against Groupe SEB USA, Inc. After Defective Mirro Pressure Cooker Causes Burn Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 300 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers. Johnson // Becker filed this Complaint in Minnesota state court on behalf of Katie Still, alleging that Groupe SEB USA, Inc., the manufacturer of the Mirro pressure cookers, misrepresented the safety of their pressure cookers.

According to the Complaint, the incident occurred as a result of the failure of the pressure cooker's touted "special features, "which purport to "safely and efficiently exhaust pressure," and which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly and from being opened if the unit is under pressure. However, the Plaintiff alleges that the Mirro pressure cooker contains defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

Johnson // Becker has also recently updated its Pressure Cooker Litigation Guide, which is available to download by visiting: https://www.johnsonbecker.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Johnson-Becker-Pressure-Cooker-Litigation-Lawsuit-Guide-2021-Update.pdf

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products. To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation Mirro pressure cooker case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC

Related Links

https://www.johnsonbecker.com

