Johnson & Johnson Announces Fireside Chat Webcast on Janssen's Eye Disease Portfolio

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced a new pre-recorded fireside chat webcast focused on the company's eye disease portfolio. Hosted by Cowen, the webcast is intended for investors and other interested parties, and can be accessed at the Johnson & Johnson website www.investor.jnj.com by clicking on "Webcasts/Presentations."

The webcast features James F. List, M.D., Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, discussing recently-presented data from the company's lead gene therapy asset AAV-RPGR in development with MeiraGTx for the treatment of inherited retinal disease X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. Dr. List also discusses how Janssen's eye disease portfolio complements Johnson & Johnson's long-standing heritage in vision care.

The webcast duration is approximately 20 minutes and will be available through the end of December 2020.

