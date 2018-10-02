Johnson & Johnson Completes Divestiture of LifeScan to Platinum Equity

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that it has completed the divestiture of its LifeScan business to Platinum Equity for approximately $2.1 billion.

LifeScan, Inc. is a world leader in blood glucose monitoring and maker of the OneTouch® brand of products. It generated net revenues of approximately $1.5 billion in 2017.

The Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies will continue to serve those impacted by diabetes through innovative products, services and solutions from its Medical Device, Pharmaceuticals and Consumer businesses. This includes important leadership and innovation in areas such as bariatric surgery and through medicines such as INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) and INVOKAMET® (canagliflozin/metformin HCl).

Johnson & Johnson will discuss this transaction during its scheduled quarterly earnings call on October 16, 2018.

