JOHNSON & JOHNSON INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Johnson & Johnson - JNJ

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Johnson & Johnson ("J&J") (NYSE: JNJ).

The Company has been embroiled in significant litigation by over 11,000 consumers claiming that its iconic talc powder products contained asbestos that caused cancer. Some cases have resulted in massive verdicts against J&J including a $117 million award by one New Jersey jury in April 2018 and a $4.7 billion award in Missouri to 22 plaintiffs in July 2018. On July 12, 2019, news sources reported that the Company was under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department regarding whether it lied about the possible cancer risks from its talcum powder.

Recently, on July 29, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had received a civil investigative demand from the Federal Trade Commission relating to possible antitrust law violations by the Company in marketing its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Remicade.

The Company has been exposed to significant financial losses as well as a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information to investors, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether J&J's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

