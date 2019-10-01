Johnson & Johnson Reaches Settlement Agreement with Two Ohio Counties Ahead of Upcoming Opioid Trial

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies today announced a settlement agreement with the Ohio counties of Cuyahoga and Summit that resolves all of the counties' claims with no admission of liability and removes the Company from the federal trial scheduled to begin October 21, 2019. As part of the agreement, the Company will make a combined $10 million settlement payment to the counties.

The settlement allows the Company to avoid the resource demands and uncertainty of a trial as it continues to seek meaningful progress in addressing the nation's opioid crisis. The Company recognizes the opioid crisis is a complex public health challenge and is working collaboratively to help communities and people in need.

Under the terms of the settlement, the Company has also agreed to reimburse $5 million of the counties' legal and other expenses incurred in preparation for the trial. Further, the Company will direct $5.4 million of its charitable contributions to non-profit organizations in connection with opioid-related programs in these two counties.

As previously stated, the Company is open to identifying an appropriate, comprehensive resolution of the overall opioid litigation. At the same time, the Company remains prepared to defend its actions. The Company responsibly marketed DURAGESIC®, NUCYNTA® and NUCYNTA® ER, which, since launch, have accounted for less than one percent of total opioid prescriptions in the United States. The Company sold the the U.S. marketing rights for NUCYNTA® in 2015 and has not marketed DURAGESIC® in the U.S. since 2008.

