Johnson & Johnson Reports 2019 First-Quarter Results:

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for first-quarter 2019. "Our strong first-quarter results reflect continued underlying operational sales and adjusted EPS growth," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, we remain focused on investing in innovative technologies and platforms that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients around the world. I am proud of our global colleagues' collective efforts to deliver on our long-term goals and our ability to create value for all of our stakeholders."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS:



FIRST QUARTER

($ in Millions, except EPS) 2019 2018 % Change Reported Sales $ 20,021 $ 20,009 0.1% Net Earnings 3,749 4,367 (14.2) EPS (diluted) $ 1.39 $ 1.60 (13.1)%







Non-GAAP* FIRST QUARTER

($ in Millions, except EPS) 2019 2018 % Change Operational Sales N/A N/A 3.9% Adjusted Operational Sales N/A N/A 5.5 Adjusted Net Earnings 5,661 5,635 0.5 Adjusted EPS (diluted) $ 2.10 $ 2.06 1.9% * Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS:



FIRST QUARTER % Change ($ in Millions) 2019 2018 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 U.S. $ 10,129 $ 9,951 1.8% 1.8 - 3.1 International 9,892 10,058 (1.7) 6.0 (7.7) 7.9 Worldwide $ 20,021 $ 20,009 0.1% 3.9 (3.8) 5.5 1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS:



FIRST QUARTER % Change ($ in Millions) 2019 2018 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 Consumer $ 3,318 $ 3,398 (2.4)% 2.2 (4.6) 0.7 Pharmaceuticals 10,244 9,844 4.1 7.9 (3.8) 7.9 Medical Devices 6,459 6,767 (4.6) (1.0) (3.6) 4.3 Worldwide $ 20,021 $ 20,009 0.1% 3.9 (3.8) 5.5 1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer

Consumer worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures grew 0.7%* driven by over-the-counter products including TYLENOL analgesics, digestive health products and international anti-smoking aids; and NEUTROGENA beauty products, primarily offset by lower sales of baby care products.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures grew 7.9%* driven by STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer, DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, PREZISTA/PREZCOBIX/REZOLSTA/SYMTUZA (D/C/F/TAF) for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection, UPTRAVI (selexipag), an oral prostacyclin receptor agonist used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and reduce hospitalization, and ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer partially offset by declines in REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and U.S. ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer due to biosimilar and generic entrants.

Medical Devices

Worldwide Medical Devices operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures grew 4.3%* driven by the growth of electrophysiology products in the Interventional Solutions business; ACUVUE contact lenses in the Vision business; biosurgicals in the Advanced Surgery business; and wound closure products in the General Surgery business.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

Acquisitions/Divestitures/Licenses

Completed the divestiture of Advanced Sterilization Products 1 (press release)

(press release) Completed the acquisition of Auris Health, Inc. 1 commercially available robotic platform technology (press release)

commercially available robotic platform technology (press release) Entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement with MeiraGTx to develop gene therapy programs for inherited retinal diseases (press release)

FULL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.



April 2019 January 2019 ($ in Billions, except EPS)



Adjusted Operational Sales1,2 Change vs. Prior Year 2.5% - 3.5% 2.0% - 3.0% Operational Sales2 Change vs. Prior Year $82.0 to $82.8 0.5% - 1.5% $81.6 to $82.4 0.0% - 1.0% Estimated Reported Sales3 Change vs. Prior Year $80.4 to $81.2 (1.5%) - (0.5%) $80.4 to $81.2 (1.5%) - (0.5%)





Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 Change vs. Prior Year $8.73 to $8.83 6.7% - 7.9% $8.65 to $8.80 5.7% - 7.6% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 Change vs. Prior Year $8.53 to $8.63 4.3% - 5.5% $8.50 to $8.65 3.9% - 5.8%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: April 2019 = $1.12; Euro Average Rate: Jan 2019 = $1.14 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

*Operational sales growth excluding the impact of translational currency, adjusted operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operational diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

