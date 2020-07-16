Johnson & Johnson Reports 2020 Second-Quarter Results:

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for second-quarter 2020. "Our second quarter results reflect the impact of COVID-19 and the enduring strength of our Pharmaceutical business, where we saw continued growth even in this environment," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to the tireless work of our colleagues around the world and our broad range of capabilities, we continue to successfully navigate the external landscape, and we remain focused on advancing the development of a vaccine to help address this pandemic and save lives." Mr. Gorsky continued, "We are bringing together our best minds, our global footprint and our sophisticated supply chain technology to deliver on our commitment to provide the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use, globally. We know the need is urgent, and every day we commit to doing our part to find a solution for the global good."

($ in Millions, except EPS) 2020 2019 % Change Reported Sales $ 18,336 $ 20,562 (10.8)% Net Earnings 3,626 5,607 (35.3)% EPS (diluted) $ 1.36 $ 2.08 (34.6)%







($ in Millions, except EPS) 2020 2019 % Change Operational Sales1,2 N/A N/A (9.0)% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 N/A N/A (8.8)% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 4,446 6,950 (36.0)% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $ 1.67 $ 2.58 (35.3)%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

Operational1,3 U.S. $ 9,539 $ 10,403 (8.3)% (8.3) - (8.1) International 8,797 10,159 (13.4)% (9.6) (3.8) (9.4) Worldwide $ 18,336 $ 20,562 (10.8)% (9.0) (1.8) (8.8)

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS:







Operational1,3 Consumer Health $ 3,296 $ 3,544 (7.0)% (3.6) (3.4) (3.4) Pharmaceutical 10,752 10,529 2.1% 3.9 (1.8) 3.9 Medical Devices 4,288 6,489 (33.9)% (32.7) (1.2) (32.5) Worldwide $ 18,336 $ 20,562 (10.8)% (9.0) (1.8) (8.8)

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer Health

Consumer Health worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, declined by 3.4%* as results were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic most notably reflected in skin health and beauty care products, followed by women's health care products and international baby care products. Partially offsetting this impact was growth in over-the-counter products including TYLENOL analgesics; digestive health products and ZARBEE'S NATURALS; and LISTERINE mouthwash in oral care products. Both over-the-counter and oral care products were positively impacted by COVID-19.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 3.9%* driven by STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, UPTRAVI (selexipag), an oral prostacyclin receptor agonist used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and reduce hospitalization, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, and OPSUMIT (macitentan), an oral endothelin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension to delay disease progression. This growth was partially offset by the negative impact of COVID-19 as well as biosimilar and generic competition, with declines primarily in REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, international VELCADE (bortezomib), a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma, and ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Medical Devices

Medical Devices worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, declined by 32.5%* primarily driven by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated deferral of medical procedures to our Surgery, Orthopaedics, Vision and Interventional Solutions businesses.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases available online in the Investors section of the Company's website at news releases.

Regulatory

Approvals TREMFYA (guselkumab) – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Approves for Adult Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA)¹ (press release) ZABDENO (Ad26.ZEBOV) and MVABEA (MVA-BN-Filo) – European

Commission Approves Janssen's Preventive Ebola Vaccine¹ (press release) DARZALEX (daratumumab) – European Commission (EC) Grants Marketing

Authorisation for Subcutaneous Formulation for all Currently Approved

Intravenous Formulation Indications (press release) SIRTURO (bedaquiline) – U.S. FDA Approves New Pediatric Formulation as

Part of Combination Therapy to Treat Children with Pulmonary Multidrug-

Resistant Tuberculosis (press release) DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) – U.S. FDA

Approves a new Subcutaneous Formulation of Daratumumab for the Treatment

of Patients with Multiple Myeloma (press release) IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) – U.S. FDA Approves IMBRUVICA Plus Rituximab for

Treatment of Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) (press release) Regulatory Submissions SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab) – Submission to the U.S. Food and Drug

Administration (FDA) for the Treatment of Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic

Arthritis and Juvenile Psoriatic Arthritis (press release) Other STELARA (ustekinumab) Discontinuation of Phase 3 LOTUS Study in Systemic

Lupus Erythematosus (press release) Johnson & Johnson Announces Acceleration of its COVID-19 Vaccine

Candidate; Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial to Begin in Second Half of July (press release) Biosense Webster Unveils Late-Breaking Results from PRECEPT Study in Patients

with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation (press release) 1 Subsequent to the quarter

FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

The estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is included in the guidance below.



July 2020 April 2020 ($ in Billions, except EPS) Adjusted Operational Sales1,2 Change vs. Prior Year (0.8%) – 1.0% (3.0%) - 0.5% Operational Sales2 Change vs. Prior Year $81.0 to $82.5 (1.3%) – 0.5% $79.2 to $82.2 (3.5%) - 0.0% Estimated Reported Sales3 Change vs. Prior Year $79.9 to $81.4 (2.6%) – (0.8%) $77.5 to $80.5 (5.5%) - (2.0%)





Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 Change vs. Prior Year $7.85 to $8.05 (9.6%) - (7.3%) $7.65 to $8.05 (11.9%) - (7.3%) Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 Change vs. Prior Year $7.75 - $7.95 (10.7%) – (8.4%) $7.50 to $7.90 (13.6%) - (9.0%)

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2020 = $1.12 Euro Average Rate: April 2020 = $1.09 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the Company's website at events-and-presentations.

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

*Operational sales growth excluding the impact of translational currency, adjusted operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operational diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the Company's website at quarterly-results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the Company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the Company's website at quarterly-results.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Percent Change

2020

2019

Total

Operations

Currency

2020

2019

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by





































geographic area













































































U.S. $ 9,539

10,403

(8.3) % (8.3)

-

$ 20,238

20,532

(1.4) % (1.4)

-







































Europe 4,063

4,733

(14.2)

(11.5)

(2.7)

8,890

9,342

(4.8)

(2.1)

(2.7) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,133

1,455

(22.1)

(8.9)

(13.2)

2,635

2,958

(10.9)

(0.1)

(10.8) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,601

3,971

(9.3)

(7.7)

(1.6)

7,264

7,751

(6.3)

(4.9)

(1.4) International 8,797

10,159

(13.4)

(9.6)

(3.8)

18,789

20,051

(6.3)

(2.9)

(3.4)







































Worldwide $ 18,336

20,562

(10.8) % (9.0)

(1.8)

$ 39,027

40,583

(3.8) % (2.2)

Note:Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded

figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Percent Change

2020

2019

Total

Operations

Currency

2020

2019

Total

Operations

Consumer Health





































U.S. $ 1,557

1,537

1.3 % 1.3

-

$ 3,297

2,975

10.8 % 10.8

- International 1,739

2,007

(13.4)

(7.4)

(6.0)

3,624

3,887

(6.8)

(1.9)

(4.9)

3,296

3,544

(7.0)

(3.6)

(3.4)

6,921

6,862

0.9

3.6

(2.7)







































Pharmaceutical





































U.S. 6,120

5,783

5.8

5.8

-

12,181

11,365

7.2

7.2

- International 4,632

4,746

(2.4)

1.4

(3.8)

9,705

9,408

3.2

6.7

(3.5)

10,752

10,529

2.1

3.9

(1.8)

21,886

20,773

5.4

7.0

(1.6)







































Medical Devices





































U.S. 1,862

3,083

(39.6)

(39.6)

-

4,760

6,192

(23.1)

(23.1)

- International 2,426

3,406

(28.8)

(26.4)

(2.4)

5,460

6,756

(19.2)

(16.8)

(2.4)

4,288

6,489

(33.9)

(32.7)

(1.2)

10,220

12,948

(21.1)

(19.8)

(1.3)







































U.S. 9,539

10,403

(8.3)

(8.3)

-

20,238

20,532

(1.4)

(1.4)

- International 8,797

10,159

(13.4)

(9.6)

(3.8)

18,789

20,051

(6.3)

(2.9)

(3.4) Worldwide $ 18,336

20,562

(10.8) % (9.0)

(1.8)

$ 39,027

40,583

(3.8) % (2.2)

(1.6)







































Note:Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded

figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

2020

2019

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 18,336

100.0

$ 20,562

100.0

(10.8) Cost of products sold 6,579

35.9

6,940

33.8

(5.2) Gross Profit 11,757

64.1

13,622

66.2

(13.7) Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 4,993

27.2

5,546

27.0

(10.0) Research and development expense 2,707

14.8

2,666

13.0

1.5 In-process research and development 6

0.0

-

-



Interest (income) expense, net 26

0.2

(5)

0.0



Other (income) expense, net 24

0.1

(1,683)

(8.2)



Restructuring 61

0.3

57

0.2



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 3,940

21.5

7,041

34.2

(44.0) Provision for taxes on income 314

1.7

1,434

6.9

(78.1) Net earnings $ 3,626

19.8

$ 5,607

27.3

Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 1.36





$ 2.08





(34.6)



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,665.5





2,691.7



























Effective tax rate 8.0 %



20.4 %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 5,337

29.1

$ 8,614

41.9

(38.0) Net earnings $ 4,446

24.2

$ 6,950

33.8

(36.0) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 1.67





$ 2.58





(35.3) Effective tax rate 16.7 %



19.3 %

























(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



















2020

2019

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 39,027

100.0

$ 40,583

100.0

(3.8) Cost of products sold 13,641

35.0

13,555

33.4

0.6 Gross Profit 25,386

65.0

27,028

66.6

(6.1) Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 10,196

26.1

10,765

26.5

(5.3) Research and development expense 5,287

13.5

5,524

13.6

(4.3) In-process research and development 6

0.0

890

2.2



Interest (income) expense, net (16)

0.0

(2)

0.0



Other (income) expense, net (655)

(1.7)

(1,705)

(4.2)



Restructuring 119

0.3

93

0.3



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 10,449

26.8

11,463

28.2

(8.8) Provision for taxes on income 1,027

2.7

2,107

5.1

(51.3) Net earnings $ 9,422

24.1

$ 9,356

23.1

Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 3.53





$ 3.47





1.7



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,671.0





2,697.0



























Effective tax rate 9.8 %



18.4 %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 12,581

32.2

$ 15,481

38.1

(18.7) Net earnings $ 10,600

27.2

$ 12,611

31.1

(15.9) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 3.97





$ 4.68





(15.2) Effective tax rate 15.7 %



18.5 %

























(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



















Second Quarter

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2020

2019

2020

2019

Net Earnings, after tax- as reported $3,626

$5,607

$9,422

Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,127

1,118

2,245

2,248

Litigation expense, net 613

409

733

832

IPR&D 6

-

6

890

Restructuring related 115

142

233

232

Acquisition and Integration related ¹ 29

55

(933)

122

Unrealized (gains)/losses on securities (533)

(148)

(206)

(306)

Medical Device Regulation 2 37

-

51

-

Other 3

(3)

3

Tax impact on special item adjustments 3 (253)

(230)

(520)

(763)

Tax legislation and related impacts (324)

-

(434)

-

Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax $4,446

$6,950

$10,600

$12,611

Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,665.5

2,691.7

2,671.0

2,697.0

Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $1.67

$2.58

$3.97

$4.68

Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $1.69





$4.01























Notes:













1 Acquisition and integration related costs for the six months of 2020 primarily includes a $983M Contingent

Consideration reversal related to the timing of certain developmental milestones associated with the Auris

Health acquisition.

















2 European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's

previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive

regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices are required to comply with

EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-

time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external

third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its Medical Devices operating segments' measures of profit

and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance.

















3 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated

with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Adjusted Operational Sales Growth SECOND QUARTER 2020 ACTUAL vs. 2019 ACTUAL

Segments





















Consumer Health

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Total

















WW As Reported

(7.0)%

2.1%

(33.9)%

(10.8)% U.S.

1.3%

5.8%

(39.6)%

(8.3)% International

(13.4)%

(2.4)%

(28.8)%

(13.4)%

















WW Currency

(3.4)

(1.8)

(1.2)

(1.8) U.S.

-

-

-

- International

(6.0)

(3.8)

(2.4)

(3.8)

















WW Operational

(3.6)%

3.9%

(32.7)%

(9.0)% U.S.

1.3%

5.8%

(39.6)%

(8.3)% International

(7.4)%

1.4%

(26.4)%

(9.6)%

















General Surgery















Advanced Sterilization Products









0.1

0.1 U.S.









0.0

0.0 International









0.3

0.2

















Baby Care















Baby Center

0.3









0.0 U.S.

0.7









0.1 International

0.0









0.0

















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1 U.S.

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.0 International

(0.1)

0.1

0.0

0.0

















WW Adjusted Operational

(3.4)%

3.9%

(32.5)%

(8.8)% U.S.

2.0%

5.8%

(39.5)%

(8.1)% International

(7.5)%

1.5%

(26.1)%

(9.4)%

















Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

































Adjusted Operational Sales Growth SIX MONTHS 2020 ACTUAL vs. 2019 ACTUAL

Segments





















Consumer Health

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Total

















WW As Reported

0.9%

5.4%

(21.1)%

(3.8)% U.S.

10.8%

7.2%

(23.1)%

(1.4)% International

(6.8)%

3.2%

(19.2)%

(6.3)%

















WW Currency

(2.7)

(1.6)

(1.3)

(1.6) U.S.

-

-

-

- International

(4.9)

(3.5)

(2.4)

(3.4)

















WW Operational

3.6%

7.0%

(19.8)%

(2.2)% U.S.

10.8%

7.2%

(23.1)%

(1.4)% International

(1.9)%

6.7%

(16.8)%

(2.9)%

















Skin Health / Beauty















Dr. Ci Labo - Japan

(0.2)









0.0 U.S.

0.0









0.0 International

(0.4)









(0.1)

















General Surgery















Advanced Sterilization Products









1.0

0.4 U.S.









1.1

0.4 International









0.9

0.4

















Baby Care















Baby Center

0.3









0.0 U.S.

0.7









0.1 International

0.0









0.0

















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

(0.1)

0.1

0.0

0.0 U.S.

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.1 International

(0.2)

0.0

0.0

0.0

















WW Adjusted Operational

3.6%

7.0%

(18.8)%

(1.7)% U.S.

11.5%

7.2%

(22.0)%

(0.8)% International

(2.5)%

6.7%

(15.9)%

(2.6)%

















% Change



2020

2019 Reported Operational (1) Currency







2020

2019 Reported Operational (1) Currency CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2,3)

































BABY CARE

































US

$ 96

99 -3.5% -3.5% -







$ 188

186 1.2% 1.2% - Intl

260

344 -24.3% -16.6% -7.7%







529

651 -18.7% -12.6% -6.1% WW

356

443 -19.7% -13.6% -6.1%







717

837 -14.3% -9.5% -4.8% ORAL CARE

































US

170

155 9.7% 9.7% -







346

306 12.9% 12.9% - Intl

227

234 -2.8% 4.0% -6.8%







446

450 -0.8% 4.6% -5.4% WW

397

389 2.2% 6.3% -4.1%







792

756 4.8% 8.0% -3.2% OTC

































US

627

484 29.6% 29.6% -







1,316

991 32.8% 32.8% - Intl

522

580 -10.1% -5.0% -5.1%







1,181

1,160 1.8% 6.0% -4.2% WW

1,149

1,064 7.9% 10.7% -2.8%







2,497

2,151 16.1% 18.3% -2.2% SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY (4)

































US

536

663 -19.2% -19.2% -







1,195

1,251 -4.5% -4.5% - Intl

471

539 -12.5% -8.2% -4.3%







929

1,041 -10.7% -7.4% -3.3% WW

1,007

1,202 -16.2% -14.3% -1.9%







2,124

2,292 -7.3% -5.8% -1.5% WOMEN'S HEALTH

































US

3

3 -2.9% -2.9% -







7

6 14.3% 14.3% - Intl

199

250 -20.4% -12.0% -8.4%







427

472 -9.6% -2.1% -7.5% WW

202

253 -20.1% -11.8% -8.3%







434

478 -9.3% -1.9% -7.4% WOUND CARE / OTHER

































US

126

132 -4.7% -4.7% -







245

234 4.7% 4.7% - Intl

59

61 -2.4% 3.7% -6.1%







111

114 -1.9% 2.8% -4.7% WW

185

193 -4.0% -2.1% -1.9%







356

348 2.6% 4.1% -1.5%



































TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH

































US

1,557

1,537 1.3% 1.3% -







3,297

2,975 10.8% 10.8% - Intl

1,739

2,007 -13.4% -7.4% -6.0%







3,624

3,887 -6.8% -1.9% -4.9% WW

$ 3,296

3,544 -7.0% -3.6% -3.4%







$ 6,921

6,862 0.9% 3.6% -2.7%







































































% Change

PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,5)

2020

2019 Reported Operational (1) Currency







2020

IMMUNOLOGY

































US

$ 2,362

2,379 -0.7% -0.7% -







$ 4,772

4,542 5.1% 5.1% - Intl

1,161

1,087 6.8% 11.0% -4.2%







2,389

2,175 9.8% 13.7% -3.9% WW

3,523

3,466 1.6% 3.0% -1.4%







7,161

6,717 6.6% 7.9% -1.3% REMICADE

































US

593

801 -25.8% -25.8% -







1,218

1,575 -22.7% -22.7% - US Exports (6)

133

62 * * -







243

138 75.7% 75.7% - Intl

208

244 -14.5% -8.7% -5.8%







464

496 -6.4% -1.6% -4.8% WW

935

1,107 -15.5% -14.2% -1.3%







1,925

2,209 -12.9% -11.8% -1.1% SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA

































US

256

281 -8.7% -8.7% -







528

544 -2.9% -2.9% - Intl

289

282 2.6% 6.8% -4.2%







547

543 0.8% 4.8% -4.0% WW

546

563 -3.0% -0.9% -2.1%







1,075

1,087 -1.1% 1.0% -2.1% STELARA

































US

1,138

1,058 7.5% 7.5% -







2,355

1,940 21.4% 21.4% - Intl

558

499 11.9% 15.5% -3.6%







1,161

1,022 13.6% 16.9% -3.3% WW

1,697

1,558 8.9% 10.1% -1.2%







3,516

2,963 18.7% 19.8% -1.1% TREMFYA

































US

241

176 36.7% 36.7% -







428

344 24.4% 24.4% - Intl

101

59 71.0% 73.4% -2.4%







210

108 94.0% 97.1% -3.1% WW

342

235 45.4% 46.0% -0.6%







638

452 41.1% 41.8% -0.7% OTHER IMMUNOLOGY

































US

-

- - - -







-

- - - - Intl

3

3 11.8% 21.6% -9.8%







6

6 2.7% 8.4% -5.7% WW

3

3 11.8% 21.6% -9.8%







6

6 2.7% 8.4% -5.7% INFECTIOUS DISEASES

































US

416

387 7.4% 7.4% -







852

744 14.5% 14.5% - Intl

463

475 -2.5% 2.6% -5.1%







946

964 -1.8% 2.7% -4.5% WW

878

862 1.9% 4.7% -2.8%







1,798

1,708 5.3% 7.8% -2.5% EDURANT / rilpivirine

































US

10

12 -14.0% -14.0% -







22

24 -6.9% -6.9% - Intl

246

198 24.5% 27.7% -3.2%







458

397 15.4% 18.4% -3.0% WW

256

210 22.2% 25.2% -3.0%







480

421 14.1% 17.0% -2.9% PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA

































US

379

344 10.5% 10.5% -







775

659 17.7% 17.7% - Intl

130

191 -32.0% -26.1% -5.9%







314

399 -21.4% -15.8% -5.6% WW

510

535 -4.7% -2.6% -2.1%







1,089

1,058 2.9% 5.0% -2.1% OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES

































US

25

31 -18.7% -18.7% -







54

61 -11.2% -11.2% - Intl

87

86 1.0% 8.7% -7.7%







174

168 3.8% 9.4% -5.6% WW

113

117 -4.2% 1.5% -5.7%







229

229 -0.2% 3.9% -4.1%



% Change



2020

2019 Reported Operational (1) Currency







2020

2019 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE

































US

778

664 17.4% 17.4% -







1,526

1,387 10.1% 10.1% - Intl

809

875 -7.6% -4.1% -3.5%







1,719

1,780 -3.5% -0.5% -3.0% WW

1,587

1,538 3.2% 5.2% -2.0%







3,245

3,167 2.5% 4.1% -1.6% CONCERTA / Methylphenidate

































US

55

15 * * -







107

112 -4.2% -4.2% - Intl

94

123 -23.0% -20.2% -2.8%







212

239 -11.0% -8.6% -2.4% WW

149

137 8.7% 11.2% -2.5%







320

351 -8.9% -7.2% -1.7% INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA

































US

576

506 13.8% 13.8% -







1,120

989 13.2% 13.2% - Intl

303

312 -2.8% 0.3% -3.1%







642

619 3.7% 6.7% -3.0% WW

879

818 7.5% 8.6% -1.1%







1,762

1,608 9.5% 10.7% -1.2% RISPERDAL CONSTA

































US

74

81 -9.3% -9.3% -







150

158 -4.9% -4.9% - Intl

79

101 -21.2% -18.1% -3.1%







173

203 -14.9% -11.9% -3.0% WW

153

182 -15.9% -14.2% -1.7%







323

361 -10.5% -8.9% -1.6% OTHER NEUROSCIENCE

































US

75

62 21.5% 21.5% -







150

128 16.8% 16.8% - Intl

331

340 -2.5% 1.7% -4.2%







691

719 -3.9% -0.8% -3.1% WW

406

401 1.2% 4.7% -3.5%







841

847 -0.7% 1.8% -2.5% ONCOLOGY

































US

1,181

1,013 16.6% 16.6% -







2,356

1,975 19.3% 19.3% - Intl

1,609

1,684 -4.4% -0.9% -3.5%







3,448

3,240 6.4% 9.9% -3.5% WW

2,791

2,697 3.5% 5.7% -2.2%







5,804

5,215 11.3% 13.5% -2.2% DARZALEX

































US

492

369 32.9% 32.9% -







955

721 32.3% 32.3% - Intl

409

405 1.2% 5.9% -4.7%







883

682 29.6% 34.7% -5.1% WW

901

774 16.3% 18.8% -2.5%







1,838

1,403 31.0% 33.5% -2.5% ERLEADA

































US

136

62 * * -







255

120 * * - Intl

33

7 * * *







57

10 * * * WW

170

69 * * *







313

130 * * * IMBRUVICA

































US

447

367 21.5% 21.5% -







879

716 22.6% 22.6% - Intl

502

463 8.3% 13.4% -5.1%







1,101

898 22.6% 27.4% -4.8% WW

949

831 14.1% 17.0% -2.9%







1,980

1,615 22.6% 25.3% -2.7% VELCADE

































US

-

- - - -







-

- - - - Intl

98

224 -56.1% -55.2% -0.9%







206

487 -57.7% -56.9% -0.8% WW

98

224 -56.1% -55.2% -0.9%







206

487 -57.7% -56.9% -0.8% ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate

































US

87

198 -55.6% -55.6% -







226

383 -40.9% -40.9% - Intl

480

500 -3.9% -2.0% -1.9%







1,032

994 3.8% 6.1% -2.3% WW

568

698 -18.6% -17.2% -1.4%







1,258

1,377 -8.6% -7.0% -1.6% OTHER ONCOLOGY

































US

20

16 22.9% 22.9% -







42

34 21.4% 21.4% - Intl

87

85 2.2% 5.9% -3.7%







169

169 -0.3% 3.3% -3.6% WW

106

101 5.5% 8.6% -3.1%







210

203 3.4% 6.3% -2.9% PULMONARY HYPERTENSION

































US

545

439 24.2% 24.2% -







1,031

869 18.7% 18.7% - Intl

243

251 -3.3% -1.0% -2.3%







503

477 5.3% 7.9% -2.6% WW

789

690 14.2% 15.0% -0.8%







1,534

1,346 13.9% 14.9% -1.0% OPSUMIT

































US

256

203 26.1% 26.1% -







485

375 29.3% 29.3% - Intl

150

146 3.0% 5.7% -2.7%







310

279 11.2% 14.1% -2.9% WW

406

348 16.5% 17.6% -1.1%







795

654 21.6% 22.8% -1.2% UPTRAVI

































US

254

175 44.5% 44.5% -







466

351 32.6% 32.6% - Intl

28

28 4.0% 7.3% -3.3%







66

50 33.6% 37.6% -4.0% WW

282

203 39.0% 39.5% -0.5%







532

401 32.7% 33.2% -0.5% OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION

































US

37

61 -40.2% -40.2% -







81

143 -43.5% -43.5% - Intl

64

78 -17.6% -16.4% -1.2%







126

149 -15.1% -13.7% -1.4% WW

101

140 -27.5% -26.9% -0.6%







207

292 -29.0% -28.3% -0.7% CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER

































US

837

902 -7.2% -7.2% -







1,643

1,849 -11.1% -11.1% - Intl

347

373 -7.0% -2.4% -4.6%







701

771 -9.1% -5.6% -3.5% WW

1,184

1,275 -7.1% -5.8% -1.3%







2,344

2,620 -10.5% -9.5% -1.0% XARELTO

































US

559

549 1.7% 1.7% -







1,086

1,091 -0.5% -0.5% - Intl

-

- - - -







-

- - - - WW

559

549 1.7% 1.7% -







1,086

1,091 -0.5% -0.5% - INVOKANA / INVOKAMET

































US

132

132 -0.8% -0.8% -







249

286 -13.0% -13.0% - Intl

47

43 9.1% 14.8% -5.7%







105

92 14.1% 18.1% -4.0% WW

179

177 1.6% 3.1% -1.5%







354

379 -6.4% -5.5% -0.9% PROCRIT / EPREX

































US

70

113 -38.3% -38.3% -







146

261 -44.1% -44.1% - Intl

66

70 -5.0% -2.3% -2.7%







145

148 -2.2% -0.1% -2.1% WW

136

183 -25.6% -24.6% -1.0%







291

409 -28.9% -28.2% -0.7% OTHER

































US

78

107 -27.7% -27.7% -







163

211 -22.9% -22.9% - Intl

234

260 -10.2% -5.3% -4.9%







451

531 -15.0% -11.3% -3.7% WW

312

368 -15.3% -11.8% -3.5%







614

742 -17.3% -14.6% -2.7% TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL

































US

6,120

5,783 5.8% 5.8% -







12,181

11,365 7.2% 7.2% - Intl

4,632

4,746 -2.4% 1.4% -3.8%







9,705

9,408 3.2% 6.7% -3.5% WW

$ 10,752

10,529 2.1% 3.9% -1.8%







$ 21,886

20,773 5.4% 7.0% -1.6%



































% Change MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2,5)

2020

2019 Reported Operational (1) Currency







2020

2019 Reported Operational (1) Currency



































US

255

366 -30.5% -30.5% -







620

709 -12.6% -12.6% - Intl

335

385 -12.8% -10.9% -1.9%







697

774 -9.9% -8.0% -1.9% WW

590

750 -21.5% -20.5% -1.0%







1,317

1,482 -11.2% -10.2% -1.0% ORTHOPAEDICS

































US

869

1,331 -34.7% -34.7% -







2,119

2,649 -20.0% -20.0% - Intl

583

894 -34.8% -32.6% -2.2%







1,371

1,779 -22.9% -20.6% -2.3% WW

1,451

2,224 -34.7% -33.9% -0.8%







3,489

4,428 -21.2% -20.3% -0.9% HIPS

































US

137

216 -36.5% -36.5% -







343

429 -20.1% -20.1% - Intl

88

147 -39.8% -37.3% -2.5%







220

295 -25.4% -22.8% -2.6% WW

226

364 -37.8% -36.8% -1.0%







563

725 -22.3% -21.2% -1.1% KNEES

































US

108

218 -50.5% -50.5% -







322

441 -27.1% -27.1% - Intl

66

153 -56.8% -55.3% -1.5%







196

299 -34.6% -32.7% -1.9% WW

174

372 -53.1% -52.5% -0.6%







517

741 -30.1% -29.3% -0.8% TRAUMA

































US

354

407 -12.9% -12.9% -







761

824 -7.6% -7.6% - Intl

198

265 -25.2% -22.6% -2.6%







445

533 -16.5% -13.9% -2.6% WW

553

672 -17.8% -16.7% -1.1%







1,207

1,357 -11.1% -10.0% -1.1% SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER (7)

































US

270

490 -45.0% -45.0% -







693

955 -27.4% -27.4% - Intl

230

328 -29.9% -27.9% -2.0%







510

651 -21.7% -19.6% -2.1% WW

499

818 -39.0% -38.2% -0.8%







1,202

1,606 -25.1% -24.3% -0.8% SURGERY

































US

490

926 -47.0% -47.0% -







1,334

1,927 -30.8% -30.8% - Intl

1,060

1,427 -25.7% -22.6% -3.1%







2,317

2,821 -17.9% -14.8% -3.1% WW

1,551

2,353 -34.1% -32.2% -1.9%







3,651

4,748 -23.1% -21.3% -1.8% ADVANCED

































US

277

396 -30.0% -30.0% -







658

800 -17.7% -17.7% - Intl

498

633 -21.2% -18.4% -2.8%







1,065

1,209 -11.9% -8.9% -3.0% WW

775

1,029 -24.6% -22.9% -1.7%







1,723

2,009 -14.2% -12.4% -1.8% GENERAL

































US

213

530 -59.8% -59.8% -







676

1,127 -40.0% -40.0% - Intl

562

794 -29.2% -26.0% -3.2%







1,252

1,612 -22.4% -19.2% -3.2% WW

775

1,325 -41.5% -39.5% -2.0%







1,928

2,739 -29.6% -27.8% -1.8% VISION

































US

248

461 -46.1% -46.1% -







687

907 -24.2% -24.2% - Intl

447

701 -36.1% -34.8% -1.3%







1,075

1,383 -22.3% -20.8% -1.5% WW

695

1,161 -40.1% -39.3% -0.8%







1,762

2,290 -23.0% -22.2% -0.8% CONTACT LENSES / OTHER

































US

203

333 -39.0% -39.0% -







549

654 -16.1% -16.1% - Intl

352

509 -30.9% -29.6% -1.3%







819

1,011 -19.0% -17.6% -1.4% WW

554

842 -34.1% -33.3% -0.8%







1,368

1,666 -17.9% -17.0% -0.9% SURGICAL

































US

45

128 -64.6% -64.6% -







138

253 -45.3% -45.3% - Intl

96

191 -49.9% -48.8% -1.1%







256

371 -31.0% -29.6% -1.4% WW

141

319 -55.8% -55.2% -0.6%







394

624 -36.8% -36.0% -0.8%



































US

1,862

3,083 -39.6% -39.6% -







4,760

6,192 -23.1% -23.1% - Intl

2,426

3,406 -28.8% -26.4% -2.4%







5,460

6,756 -19.2% -16.8% -2.4% WW

$ 4,288

6,489 -33.9% -32.7% -1.2%







$ 10,220

12,948 -21.1% -19.8% -1.3%







































































* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful

(6) Reported as U.S. sales























(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency

(7) Previously referred to as Spine & Other





















(2) Unaudited

































(3) Previously referred to as Consumer





























(4) Previously referred to as Beauty





























(5) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures

