Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson

May 17, 2019, 08:52 ET

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 30, at the Grand Hyatt, New York.  Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

