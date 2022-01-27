Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Citi's 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in Citi's 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 23rd, Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visit the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

