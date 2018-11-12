Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 12th, at The Mandarin Oriental, New York. Ciro Römer, Company Group Chairman for the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies North America region will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

