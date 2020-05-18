Johnson & Johnson to Provide Webcast Fireside Chat on Clinical Data to be Presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the Janssen Oncology Strategy and Portfolio

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat webcast hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald focused on clinical data being presented at the virtual 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The webcast is intended for investors and other interested parties, and will be available beginning at 8:00a.m ET on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The webcast will feature Peter F. Lebowitz, MD, PhD, Global Therapeutic Area Head, Oncology, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, who will highlight key clinical data including updated results from the Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study of the BCMA CAR-T (JNJ-68284528) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, final overall survival results from the ERLEADA® (apalutamide) Phase 3 SPARTAN study in nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, an update on Amivantamab (JNJ-61186372, EGFRxcMET bispecific antibody) in patients with exon20ins-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, and initial Phase 1 study results of Teclistamab (JNJ-64007957, BCMAxCD3 bispecific antibody) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Dr. Lebowitz will also discuss the company's oncology strategy and portfolio.

The webcast can be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com and clicking on "Webcasts/Presentations." The webcast duration is approximately 30 minutes and will be available through the end of July.

The webcast may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The viewer is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. A list of risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019 and our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation. Johnson & Johnson assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments

