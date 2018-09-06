Johnson & Johnson Vision Showcases Latest Clinical Data and Eye Care Solutions at the ESCRS 2018 Annual Meeting

VIENNA, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision, a broad-based global leader in vision, will highlight key clinical data and latest solutions in a growing portfolio of innovative products designed to improve vision care throughout a lifetime at the upcoming European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) 2018 Annual Meeting in Vienna, Austria from September 22 – 26. The company will offer a series of educational sessions for the ophthalmology community about the latest advancements in surgical vision, including diagnostic tools, available treatments, and the importance of a healthy ocular surface, to support them on the front lines of patient care.

Currently, half of the world needs vision correction, yet only 10% are treated.1 At the meeting, Johnson & Johnson Vision will be showcasing innovations designed to address the needs of the people living with impairment due to cataracts, as well as the 340 million people currently suffering from dry eye, worldwide.2

"We are constantly innovating to introduce meaningful new products that support the needs of our patients across a lifetime of eye health needs," said Tom Frinzi, Worldwide President, Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Vision. "At ESCRS, we're proud to share new data that furthers supports TECNIS Symfony® lens as an important option for patients, as well as present multiple opportunities for industry and experts to come together to tackle important issues facing our field today."

Our continued portfolio growth includes the addition of solutions such as LipiScan Dynamic Meibomian Imager and LipiView® II Ocular Surface Interferometer, as well as LipiFlow® Thermal Pulsation System, which is indicated to treat meibomian gland dysfunction, the leading cause of dry eye.

TECNIS Symfony® IOLs Data of Note (REFERENCES ABSTRACTS)

This year, new clinical data will be presented that builds on the wealth of evidence supporting the safety, efficacy and overall benefits of TECNIS Symfony® IOLs for cataract patients, reinforcing the excellent contrast sensitivity,3 and dysphotopsia profile4 of TECNIS Symfony® lenses over multifocals.

In addition, clinical data will be shared showing better tolerance of TECNIS Symfony® IOLs to defocus5 and residual astigmatism6 than multifocals, as well as supporting use in post-myopic LASIK surgery patients7 and the positive impact on patient satisfaction4 and quality of life.2

Key presentations include:

1. "Evaluation of a novel measurement method using an eye tracking device to assess quality of reading with different presbyopia-correcting approaches," Baumhauer, I.

Paper Session: Ocular Surface & Quality of Vision

Monday, 24 September, 15:00 CEST , Room A3, Podium 1

2. "Visual quality, quality of life, and spectacle independence with 6 multifocal IOLs (Acrysof ReSTOR SV25T0, Tecnis ZKB00, Tecnis ZLB00, AT LISA 809M, ATLISA Tri 839MP, Tecnis Symfony ZXR00) and one monofocal IOL (Tecnis ZA9003), 6 months after cataract intervention," Gil, M.

Presented Poster Session: EDOF IOLs

Saturday, 22 September, 15:00 CEST , Poster Village: Pod 1

3. "Visual acuity, defocus curves, and contrast sensitivity with 6 multifocal IOLs (AcrySof ReSTOR SV25T0, Tecnis ZKB00, Tecnis ZLB00, AT LISA 809M, ATLISA Tri 839MP, Tecnis Symfony ZXR00): 6 months after cataract intervention," Gil, M.

Paper Session: EDOF vs Multifocal IOLs

Sunday, 23 September, 14:21 CEST , Poster Village: Pod 1

4. "Visual performance following implantation of 4 presbyopia-correcting IOLs," Hamid, A.

Poster Session: Pseudophakic IOLs: Multifocal

5. "Comparison of defocus tolerance between premium IOLs," Palomino, C.

Poster Session: EDOF IOLs

Saturday, 22 September, 15:55 CEST , Poster Village: Pod 1

6. "Comparative analysis of tolerance to postoperative residual refractive error after implantation of trifocal Finevision and extended-range-of-vision Symfony intraocular lenses," Zabala, L.

Paper Session: EDOF vs Multifocal IOLs

Sunday, 23 September, 14:50 CEST , Room A4

7. "Comparative analysis of clinical outcomes of a monofocal and an EDOF IOL in eyes with previous myopic LASIK," Zabala, L.

Poster Session: EDOF IOLs

Saturday, 22 September, 15:20 CEST , Poster Village: Pod 1

Supporting and Educating the Ophthalmology Community

Johnson & Johnson Vision is committed to providing 360-degree support for the ophthalmology community, helping to spark conversation around the latest research, future trends and solutions to vision care that best serve patients worldwide.

Throughout the meeting, the company will host a series of educational and interactive sessions to offer attendees the opportunity to share, discuss and learn amongst leading experts in the field of ophthalmology.

Key sessions include:

Ocular Surface Symposia: Informative and eye-opening event to discuss recent trends and clinical data in Ocular Surface Disease (OSD), including prevalence, impact and outcomes of surgical procedures. Speakers will discuss current diagnostic tools and introduce new perspectives in understanding OSD with new diagnostic tools

Informative and eye-opening event to discuss recent trends and clinical data in Ocular Surface Disease (OSD), including prevalence, impact and outcomes of surgical procedures. Speakers will discuss current diagnostic tools and introduce new perspectives in understanding OSD with new diagnostic tools Saturday, September 22, 2018 , 13:00 – 14:00 CEST

13:00 –

Reed Messe Wien Congress Center; Room A6

PCIOL Symposia: Discuss preoperative diagnostics and tools to improve planning for refractive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including lens-based presbyopia correction options, such as trifocals, EDOF IOLs and monovision.

Discuss preoperative diagnostics and tools to improve planning for refractive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including lens-based presbyopia correction options, such as trifocals, EDOF IOLs and monovision. Sunday, September 23, 2018 , 12:45 – 14:15 CEST

12:45 –

Reed Messe Wien Congress Center

Satellite Symposia: Dry Eye: All You Ever Wanted to Know About the Leading Cause of Dry Eye and Never Dared to Ask

Sunday, September 23, 2018 , 13:00 – 14:00 CEST

13:00 –

Reed Messe Wien Congress Center; Room A4

Biometry Masterclass: Discuss best practices for successfully measuring and identifying the best lenses for your patients, including tricks and pitfalls in calculating toric lenses and keys to success for reliable patient outcomes.

Discuss best practices for successfully measuring and identifying the best lenses for your patients, including tricks and pitfalls in calculating toric lenses and keys to success for reliable patient outcomes. Saturday, September 22, 2018 10:00 – 11:30 CEST

10:00 –

Johnson & Johnson Vision Lighthouse

Additionally, Johnson & Johnson Vision is proud to host the inaugural Vision Run 5K on Sunday, September 23 at 6:30AM at the Johnson & Johnson Lighthouse. This event will bring together ESCRS delegates and citizens of Vienna to support the Eye Care Foundation in providing affordable vision care in developing countries. Interested participants should register online here: http://tracs.net/escrs5k/.

Johnson & Johnson Vision

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health around the world. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better and live better. Visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

TECNIS and TECNIS Symfony are trademarks of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc. LipiFlow, LipiScan and LipiView are trademarks of TearScience, Inc. © Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc. 2018

1 Brien H, et. al. The challenge of providing spectacles in the developing world: Community Eye Health, Vol. 13, #33. 2000. REF2018OTH0032.

2 Market Scope 2016. Dry Eye Products Report: A Global Market Analysis for 2015 to 2021. p. 57. REF2018TS4011.

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson Vision