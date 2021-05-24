Johnson & Johnson's Scott White Elected To CEO Roundtable On Cancer Board Of Directors

CARY, N.C., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO Roundtable on Cancer has elected Scott White, Company Group Chairman for North America at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to its Board of Directors.

A member of the Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals Group Operating Committee, Mr. White is responsible for leading Janssen's efforts to transform the health of people in the United States and Canada facing cancer, autoimmune disease, heart disease and diabetes, infectious diseases, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and serious mental illness.

"The scientific community has made remarkable progress in cancer prevention and treatment over the past 20 years that has made a difference in treatment, and the CEO Roundtable on Cancer's work to support workplace wellness as well as innovative research, is playing an instrumental role in advancing us toward the objective of ultimately eliminating cancer," said Mr. White. "I am honored to join this exceptional team of industry leaders at this time where the focus on health and healthcare is so important to our society's future."

President George H.W. Bush founded the non-profit CEO Roundtable on Cancer in 2001 to bring bold and imaginative solutions to cancer treatment and prevention. The organization continues to develop and implement initiatives that reduce the risk of cancer, enable early diagnosis, facilitate access to the best available treatments, and hasten the discovery of novel and more effective anti-cancer therapies to help eliminate cancer as a personal disease and public health problem.

"Scott White brings a depth and breadth of experience in oncology and immunology that are vital to our search for ways to eliminate cancer by accelerating research, and thereby improving treatment," said Ken Lee, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman, CEO Roundtable on Cancer. "We are grateful that he will be joining the Board and continuing a tradition of close collaboration from Johnson & Johnson."

Mr. White has a wealth of knowledge in oncology and immunology. He served as President of the Janssen U.S. Immunology business, making a significant difference for people with debilitating autoimmune diseases through highly impactful medicines and innovative patient support and access programs. Prior to his Immunology role, White was President of Janssen U.S. Oncology.

He succeeds long-time Board member Joaquin Duato, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of Johnson & Johnson.

"Special recognition and thanks go to Joaquin Duato for five years of service to the CEO Roundtable Board," Mr. Lee said. "He has led his company to meaningfully contribute to the CEO Roundtable's work and those substantial contributions have helped set our direction for many years to come."

Johnson & Johnson has been a member of the CEO Roundtable since 2004, achieving Gold Standard accreditation in the U.S. in 2006, and it became one of the first companies to earn Global Gold Standard (2013) and Gold Standard accreditation in China (2020).

SOURCE CEO Roundtable on Cancer

