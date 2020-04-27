Johnson City Skilled Nursing Facility Susquehanna Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, a Vestracare company, receives perfect survey by New York State Department of Health

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As news continues to circulate with regards to the governments directive regarding the Nursing Home industries response to the COVID 19 pandemic, one skilled nursing facility previously referred to as an area "hotspot" has proven that it has been practicing exceptional infection control practices since this crisis unfolded.

"We never underestimated the quality of our care and the efficiencies' in our practices," stated James Sinner the facilities Administrator. This statement is on the heels of the NYS Department of Health surveying the facility last week and informing Sinner that the facility was found to be in full compliance.

"I for one would like to thank the Governor, Andrew Cuomo, for his quick execution of the Executive order excluding non-essential visitors from entering facilities a practice which we instituted several days before the mandate but were under pressure to reverse until the Governor gave us cover," declares Edward Farbenblum a Shareholder of the facility. "This policy helped us contain the spread of the virus and we would not have been able to maintain it without support from the State," Farbenblum said.

With increased scrutiny surrounding Nursing Homes, the news of a perfect infection control and prevention survey is a welcomed message but one that does not come as a shock to the excellent employees at Susquehanna who have been providing exceptional care to the residents from the beginning.

"Our residents, staff and facility at large are doing very well, and we look forward to continuing to provide our local residents with the care and commitment they've come to expect from us," concluded Sinner.

