Johnson Controls Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

What: Johnson Controls First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Friday, January 31, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST

How: The conference call for investors can be accessed in the following ways:

Live via webcast at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations Note: A slide presentation will be available that morning for downloading.





Live via telephone (for "listen-only" participants and those who would like to ask a question) – by dialing 888-324-9610 (in the United States ) or 630-395-0255 (outside the United States ), passcode "Johnson Controls."

Replay: The replay can be accessed in the following ways

Replay via webcast - if you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations





Replay via telephone – by dialing 866-436-9396 (in the United States ) or 203-369-1039 (outside the United States ), passcode 23864, from 11:00 a.m. (ET) on January 31, 2020 , until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on February 7, 2020 .

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, York®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

CONTACT: Investors: Antonella Franzen (609) 720-4665 Ryan Edelman (609) 720-4545 Media: Fraser Engerman (414) 524-2733

