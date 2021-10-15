Johnson Controls announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

Johnson Controls International plc

Oct 15, 2021, 12:08 ET

CORK, Ireland, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) announces the following webcast: 

What: Johnson Controls Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Friday, November 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

How: The conference call for investors can be accessed in the following ways:

  • Live via telephone (for "listen-only" participants and those who would like to ask a question) – by dialing 888-324-9610 (in the United States) or 630-395-0255 (outside the United States), passcode "Johnson Controls."

Replay: The replay can be accessed in the following ways:

  • Replay via telephone – by dialing 888-566-0058 (in the United States) or 203-369-3035 (outside the United States), passcode 11521, from 10:30 a.m. (ET) on November 5, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 12, 2021.

About Johnson Controls:
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet. 

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

MEDIA CONTACTS:


Antonella Franzen

Chaz Bickers

Direct: 609.720.4665

Direct: 224.307.0655

Email: [email protected]        

Email: [email protected]


Ryan Edelman

Michael Isaac

Direct: 609.720.4545

Direct: +41 52 6330374

Email: [email protected]   

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

