Johnson Controls announces redemption of Senior Notes

CORK, Ireland, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) announced today that it has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 3.750% Senior Notes due December 1, 2021 (CUSIP No. 478375AF5). The Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $171,081,000 and will be redeemed on September 1, 2021. The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, September 1, 2021.

Payment of the redemption price for the Senior Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy nor a solicitation to sell any of the Notes. The foregoing does not constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the Notes and is qualified in its entirety by the redemption notice distributed to the holders of the Notes by U.S. Bank National Association, the Trustee under the Notes.

