Johnson Controls appoints Michael Ellis as EVP and Chief Customer & Digital Officer

Ellis most recently served as global managing director of Accenture where he advised Fortune 1000 CEOs in developing digital strategy and innovation for new transformative revenue opportunities and industry leadership. Prior to joining Accenture as an executive in 2018, Ellis was president, chairman and CEO of ForgeRock, a global digital security software company. Earlier in his career, Ellis served in leadership roles at SAP, Oracle, i2 Technologies and Apple Inc.

"Mike brings to Johnson Controls a wealth of experience in helping companies navigate the intersection of digital innovation and giving customers the products and solutions they need to succeed," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls. "Recognizing digital is core to our growth strategy, I'm excited Mike will help drive this innovation and focus throughout our company."

Ellis received two bachelor's degrees from the University of Minnesota and has participated in executive programs at the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University and the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, York®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

CONTACT:



Fraser Engerman

(414) 524-2733

SOURCE Johnson Controls

Related Links

http://www.johnsoncontrols.com

