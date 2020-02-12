Johnson Controls appoints Phil Clement as Chief Marketing Officer

Clement most recently served as global chief marketing and communications officer for Aon. As Aon's first ever global CMO, Clement was responsible for developing the company's global CRM systems, common sales processes and a single global brand. Prior to joining Aon, Clement was the founder of a management consulting firm specializing in growth strategies.

Clement will report to Mike Ellis, executive vice president, and chief digital & customer officer. "Phil brings a wealth of strategy, brand and marketing experience to Johnson Controls and he will play a critical role in making sure our teams can successfully support our growth goals and our customers," said Ellis.

Clement attended the University of Southern California, and has a Master's of Business Administration and Public Policy from the University of Chicago.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, York®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

