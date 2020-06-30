Johnson Controls Commits To Equipping Buildings With The Right Indoor Air Quality Solutions To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In Shared Spaces

MILWAUKEE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As cities, states and countries begin to reopen, people that live and work in buildings will need assurance building owners and operators are taking every precaution to ensure health and safety, starting with the air they breathe. Though guidance around the transmission of COVID-19 continues to evolve, experts agree that indoor air quality should be a top priority. Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global leader in creating safe and secure building environments, is committed to helping create spaces that put people at ease.

A healthy and safe environment starts with a holistic approach that encompasses a building's heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) infrastructure. To do this, Johnson Controls can help building owners and operators identify strategies to increase outdoor air circulation, filtration options to provide better air quality, optimal temperature settings to slow the flow of airborne pathogens and the use of ultraviolet C (UV-C) lighting solutions to kill viral organisms.

"Keeping people safe and secure in buildings has always been at the heart of our mission for 135 years, and as we look at a fundamental transformation how buildings operate, even the simplest of upgrades to full building retrofits will be important to reduce the transmission of disease," said Mike Ellis, executive vice president and chief digital & customer officer, Johnson Controls. "The new normal means being prepared for the unexpected."

Even before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Johnson Controls annual Energy Efficiency Indicator found a desire by owners and operators to maintain healthy buildings. Although the current economic environment has changed dramatically, as the economy rebounds, owners and operators are expected to make further investments on behalf of the people who live and work in their buildings.

Johnson Controls has a range of products and solutions to create healthier air in buildings:

York Air Handling Units: To reduce airborne pathogens within a building, mixed-air HVAC systems should focus on increasing outdoor air ventilation. York air handling units allow customers to maximize outside air to displace contaminated air and increase ventilation and air change rates.

Koch® Filters: Effective air filters are intrinsic to a successful infection control plan. Koch's clean air solutions include high efficiency air filters, HEPA filters, and portable HEPA solutions for increased building flexibility.

Critical Environment Controls: Room pressurization, air change rates, humidity, and temperature are vital components in reducing airborne contaminants and preventing cross contamination within healthcare and laboratory facilities. The Johnson Controls line of Critical Environment Controls includes the broadest suite of products in the industry.

UV-C Lighting: Disinfectant lighting solutions are necessary to reduce pathogens both on surfaces and in the air. Johnson Controls offers a comprehensive suite of disinfecting lighting products, including retrofit options to keep facility disruptions and installation costs to a minimum.

By integrating HVAC, lighting and security systems into a single digital platform like Johnson Controls Metasys® building automation system, building owners and operators can easily troubleshoot issues and implement system changes.

For more information on how we are helping reimagine buildings visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/campaigns/reopen-buildings

