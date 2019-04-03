Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning brings Hitachi compressor technology to China Refrigeration 2019

TOKYO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning (Headquartered: Minato Ward, Tokyo; Chief Executive Officer: Franz Cerwinka) today announced that its family company Johnson Controls–Hitachi Wanbao Compressor (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. will exhibit the full range of innovative Hitachi scroll compressor products at China Refrigeration 2019 (Booth E1C55), April 9-11, 2019 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre in Shanghai.

Hitachi scroll compressor products and technologies deliver high efficiency, energy saving performance and exceptional reliability. They have been adapted to a variety of applications, including residential and commercial air conditioning, heat pumps for space and water heating, refrigerated trucks, refrigerated display showcases and ultra-low temperature medical and precision machine processing as well as transport air-conditioning for railway cars and electric vehicles. China Refrigeration 2019 represents the first time that the full range of Hitachi scroll compressor products will be exhibited together.

Key products and technology to be displayed at China Refrigeration 2019 include:

DD98 – Award-winning large capacity high speed VRF (R410A 22 Hp) compressor with advanced gas injection to reduce system applied costs

China Refrigeration 2019 will witness the market debut of the largest capacity Hitachi compressor for VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) at 22 horsepower. Featuring advanced gas injection technology to increase compressor capacity and widen the operating range, this single larger capacity compressor will help system manufacturers dramatically simplify system architecture and reduce system applied costs by replacing 2-compressor configurations in larger VRF systems.

The DD98's innovations were recognized in its being named an "Innovation Product" by the China Refrigeration Exhibition Organizing Committee in the lead up to China Refrigeration 2019.

CA80 – Energy efficient and space-saving VRF heat pump with advanced gas injection

This new heat pump, designed for use in VRF systems, achieves high energy efficiency by combining Hitachi's advanced gas injection technology with a re-designed scroll compressor to perform at higher pressure ratios, delivering 65°C water in low ambient conditions. It is also smaller and lighter than traditional fixed speed models.

Hitachi inverters for VRF systems help manufacturers shorten time to market

Also on display will be a range of high performance Hitachi DC inverters that are optimized for use with Hitachi scroll compressors in VRF applications. With the option of using Hitachi inverters, VRF system manufacturers will be able to shorten their development cycle and launch energy efficient VRF products faster, without needing to source or develop inverters themselves.

Other exhibits at China Refrigeration 2019 will include a line of low-height horizontal scroll compressors, both fixed speed and inverter driven, for use with interim refrigerants (R448A/R449A) and low GWP (R-290) solutions. These are particularly suited for use in refrigeration display cases. The transportation market will be serviced with specialist applications including G601 (AC inverter horizontal) for railway applications and the DA80B (DC inverter with advanced gas injection & IP67 rating) for electric bus applications.

"I can't think of a better venue than the China Refrigeration 2019 to showcase our portfolio of Hitachi scroll compressors," said Tom Parrish, Vice President and General Manager of the Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Compressor Business Unit. "As a leader in VRF compressor technology, we continue our tradition of excellence with many new-to-market products on display. For commercial air conditioning, we are launching our large-capacity VRF model along with a line of scroll compressors compatible with R32 refrigerant. We will also show a new line of VRF heat pumps, natural refrigerant solutions for food retailers, and Hitachi inverter solutions designed exclusively for our line of scroll compressors. Our lineup has never been stronger."

During the event, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning will present a technical seminar on "Benefits of using VRF technology with Advanced Gas Injection in Low Ambient Heat Pump applications." The seminar will be presented by JiaXiang Yang of Johnson Controls–Hitachi Wanbao Compressor (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. and will be held at 14:00-16:00 (UTC+8) on April 9 on E4-M27.

About Johnson Controls–Hitachi Wanbao Compressor (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls–Hitachi Wanbao Compressor (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. is a Sino-foreign joint venture enterprise. Established on Sep. 17, 2003. With 17.8 million USD as its registered capital, its main shareholders are Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Services (Hong Kong) Limited, Guangzhou Wanbao Group Co., Ltd, and Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Taiwan Co., Ltd. Located in Pearl Industrial Park, Conghua District, Guangzhou City, it covers an area of 72,000 square meters and has about 1,100 employees. It develops and manufactures scroll compressors for air conditioners (including refrigeration devices that do not employ Freon application technologies) as well as relevant components.

About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning is a global air conditioning manufacturer, established in October 2015 as a joint venture of Johnson Controls International plc and Hitachi Appliances, Inc. (now Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc.). Our 15,000 employees create quality products, services and solutions for residential and commercial buildings throughout the world. We exceed customer expectations with the most diverse range of HVAC products in the world – from ductless solutions to chillers to HVAC room air conditioning systems, fueled by our industry-leading technology and innovation. For more information, visit www.jci-hitachi.com.

SOURCE Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jci-hitachi.com

