Johnson Controls Reports Fiscal Q2 Results And Provides Updates Related To The Impact Of COVID-19

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) announced its fiscal second quarter results, including a set of immediate actions in response to the evolving conditions and unprecedented uncertainty related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The health and wellness of our employees and their families will continue to be our priority. In an effort to protect our employees, including those on the front lines supporting customers and in all facilities, we have taken extra precautions to ensure this priority is met. I would like to thank each of our 105,000 employees for their continuous efforts in the battle against COVID-19, and for going the extra mile for our customers and stakeholders," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO.

"We have also taken decisive actions to control operating costs and further enhance our liquidity position. Given our strong balance sheet and the improved fundamentals built over the past two years, I believe we are in an excellent position to weather the economic uncertainty and capitalize on the recovery," Oliver said. "Since the start of this crisis, our goal as a company has been twofold – first and foremost, to protect the health and safety of all of our employees and their families. Second, to work diligently with our customers and partners to ensure the continued functionality of critical infrastructure and essential facilities around the world. I am proud to say that our teams have exceled on both fronts."

"Our position as the leader in intelligent and sustainable building solutions enables Johnson Controls to deliver the outcomes that matter most to our customers. The depth and breadth of our product portfolio, combined with proven expertise and expansive global footprint provides us with a unique advantage as the evolution of the built environment accelerates," Oliver added.

Johnson Controls financial position remains strong, with access to liquidity including two senior revolving credit facilities – a one-year $500 million facility and a five-year $2.5 billion facility. Given the increasingly uncertain environment, the Company has taken proactive measures to increase near-term financial flexibility, electing to opportunistically raise $675 million via European financing arrangements and $575 million in bank term loans. In addition, as planned the Company repaid with existing cash a $500 million bond that matured in March 2020.

The Company reported fiscal second quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations, including special items, of $0.28. Excluding these items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.42, up 31% versus the prior year period (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).

Sales of $5.4 billion decreased 6% compared to the prior year and declined 5% organically. This includes a 6 to 7 percentage point headwind related to the estimated impact of COVID-19.

GAAP earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") was $308 million and EBIT margin was 5.7%. Adjusted EBIT was $440 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 8.1%, in-line with prior year results. Adjusted EBIT was negatively impacted by approximately $80 to $100 million attributable to the estimated net impact of COVID-19.

Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders

($ millions, except per-share amounts)

The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal second quarter of 2019. The results of Power Solutions are reported as discontinued operations in all periods presented.

Organic sales growth, organic EBITA growth, segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, EBIT, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes. A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.



GAAP GAAP

Adjusted Adjusted



Q2 2019 Q2 2020

Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Change Sales $5,779 $5,444

$5,779 $5,444 (6%) Segment EBITA 664 617

671 619 (8%) EBIT 419 308

469 440 (6%) Net income from continuing operations 240 213

287 317 +10% Diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.26 $0.28

$0.32 $0.42 +31%

The adjusted results include the estimated net impact attributable to COVID-19 which is summarized below.

Sales ($350 – 390M) Segment EBITA ($90 – 110M) EBIT ($80 – 100M) Net income from continuing operations ($49 – 62M) Diluted EPS from continuing operations ($0.05 – 0.07)

BUSINESS RESULTS

Building Solutions North America



GAAP GAAP

Adjusted Adjusted



Q2 2019 Q2 2020

Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Change Sales $2,187 $2,175

$2,187 $2,175 (1%) Segment EBITA $257 $251

$259 $253 (2%) Segment EBITA margin % 11.8% 11.5%

11.8% 11.6% (20bps)

Sales in the quarter of $2.2 billion, decreased approximately 1% versus the prior year. Organic sales were flat versus the prior year. Growth in Performance Solutions was offset by a decline in Fire & Security and HVAC & Controls was consistent with the prior year.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, decreased 7% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $5.8 billion increased 4% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $253 million, down 2% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 11.6% declined 20 basis points versus the prior year as productivity savings and cost synergies, were more than offset by the volume decline.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America)



GAAP GAAP

Adjusted Adjusted



Q2 2019 Q2 2020

Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Change Sales $878 $850

$878 $850 (3%) Segment EBITA $80 $85

$81 $85 5% Segment EBITA margin % 9.1% 10.0%

9.2% 10.0% 80bps

Sales in the quarter of $850 million decreased 3% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined nearly 1% versus the prior year as growth in service was more than offset by a decline in project installations. Growth in Industrial Refrigeration was more than offset by a decline in HVAC & Controls and Fire & Security.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, decreased 4% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.7 billion increased 6% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $85 million, up 5% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 10.0% expanded 80 basis points over the prior year, including a 30 basis point headwind related to foreign currency. Adjusting for foreign currency, the underlying margin improved 110 basis points driven by the benefit from productivity savings and cost synergies.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific



GAAP GAAP

Adjusted Adjusted



Q2 2019 Q2 2020

Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Change Sales $628 $525

$628 $525 (16%) Segment EBITA $76 $65

$76 $65 (15%) Segment EBITA margin % 12.1% 12.4%

12.1% 12.4% 30bps

Sales in the quarter of $525 million decreased 16% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined 14% versus the prior year primarily driven by a decline in project installations and, to a lesser extent, service. The sharp decline in China was predominately within HVAC & Controls.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, decreased 11% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.5 billion increased 3% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $65 million, down 15% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 12.4% expanded 30 basis points over the prior year as favorable mix and the benefit of productivity savings and cost synergies more than offset the volume decline.

Global Products



GAAP GAAP

Adjusted Adjusted



Q2 2019 Q2 2020

Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Change Sales $2,086 $1,894

$2,086 $1,894 (9%) Segment EBITA $251 $216

$255 $216 (15%) Segment EBITA margin % 12.0% 11.4%

12.2% 11.4% (80bps)

Sales in the quarter of $1.9 billion decreased 9% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined 8% versus the prior year. Sales within Building Management Systems were consistent with the prior year while sales within HVAC & Refrigeration Equipment and Specialty Products declined versus the prior year.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $216 million, down 15% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 11.4% contracted 80 basis points over the prior year as positive price/cost as well as the benefit of productivity savings and cost synergies was more than offset by the volume decline.

Corporate



GAAP GAAP

Adjusted Adjusted



Q2 2019 Q2 2020

Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Change Corporate expense ($167) ($118)

($104) ($82) (21%)

Adjusted Corporate expense was $82 million in the quarter, a decrease of 21% compared to the prior year, driven primarily by continued productivity savings and cost synergies, COVID-19 mitigating actions, and cost reductions related to the Power Solutions sale.

OTHER ITEMS

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $0.2 billion and capital expenditures were $0.1 billion in the quarter, resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations of less than $0.1 billion . Adjusted free cash flow was $0.2 billion , which excludes net cash outflows of $0.1 billion primarily related to restructuring and integration costs.

and capital expenditures were in the quarter, resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations of less than . Adjusted free cash flow was , which excludes net cash outflows of primarily related to restructuring and integration costs. During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 21 million shares for $816 million . The Company suspended its share repurchase program in mid-March.

. The Company suspended its share repurchase program in mid-March. During the quarter, the Company recorded a pre-tax impairment charge of $62 million related to indefinite lived intangible assets.

related to indefinite lived intangible assets. During the quarter, the Company repaid a $500 million bond which matured in March 2020 .

bond which matured in . In April, the Company raised $675 million via European financing arrangements, with an average interest rate of 1.0% and a 6-month term.

via European financing arrangements, with an average interest rate of 1.0% and a 6-month term. In April, the Company raised $575 million in bank term loans, with an average interest rate of 2.7% and a 1-year term.

SECOND HALF FRAMEWORK

As a result of the challenging and uncertain macro environment attributable to the impact of COVID-19, the Company is withdrawing its previously communicated fiscal year 2020 guidance and has provided the below framework related to the second half of the fiscal year.

Organic Revenue Decline (15 – 20%) Mitigating Cost Actions $400 – 450M Net Decrementals on Revenue Low 20s

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)























Three Months Ended March 31,



2020

2019









Net sales $ 5,444

$ 5,779 Cost of sales 3,643

3,935

Gross profit 1,801

1,844









Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,451)

(1,458) Restructuring and impairment costs (62)

- Net financing charges (59)

(98) Equity income 20

33









Income from continuing operations before income taxes 249

321









Income tax provision 13

47









Income from continuing operations 236

274









Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -

284









Net income 236

558









Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 23

34









Less: Income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests -

9









Net income attributable to JCI $ 213

$ 515









Income from continuing operations $ 213

$ 240 Income from discontinued operations -

275









Net income attributable to JCI $ 213

$ 515









Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.28

$ 0.26 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations -

0.30 Diluted earnings per share* $ 0.28

$ 0.57









Diluted weighted average shares 757.1

905.9 Shares outstanding at period end 743.9

898.1



* May not sum due to rounding.

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)























Six Months Ended March 31,



2020

2019









Net sales $ 11,020

$ 11,243 Cost of sales 7,416

7,674

Gross profit 3,604

3,569









Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,878)

(2,896) Restructuring and impairment costs (173)

- Net financing charges (111)

(183) Equity income 63

75









Income from continuing operations before income taxes 505

565









Income tax provision 78

155









Income from continuing operations 427

410









Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -

547









Net income 427

957









Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 55

63









Less: Income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests -

24



















Net income attributable to JCI $ 372

$ 870









Income from continuing operations $ 372

$ 347 Income from discontinued operations -

523









Net income attributable to JCI $ 372

$ 870









Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.49

$ 0.38 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations -

0.57 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49

$ 0.95









Diluted weighted average shares 765.6

915.6 Shares outstanding at period end 743.9

898.1

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in millions; unaudited)























March 31,

September 30,



2020

2019 ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,006

$ 2,805 Accounts receivable - net 5,492

5,770 Inventories 2,030

1,814 Assets held for sale 91

98 Other current assets 1,336

1,906

Current assets 9,955

12,393









Property, plant and equipment - net 3,274

3,348 Goodwill

18,072

18,178 Other intangible assets - net 5,391

5,632 Investments in partially-owned affiliates 869

853 Noncurrent assets held for sale 46

60 Other noncurrent assets 2,795

1,823

Total assets $ 40,402

$ 42,287









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,430

$ 511 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,813

4,535 Liabilities held for sale 39

44 Other current liabilities 4,227

3,980

Current liabilities 9,509

9,070









Long-term debt 5,640

6,708 Other noncurrent liabilities 6,165

5,680 Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI 18,084

19,766 Noncontrolling interests 1,004

1,063

Total liabilities and equity $ 40,402

$ 42,287

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



































Three Months Ended March 31,







2020

2019 Operating Activities





Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations $ 213

$ 240 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 23

34













Net income from continuing operations 236

274













Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 207

211

Pension and postretirement benefit income (40)

(28)

Pension and postretirement contributions (15)

(16)

Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received (19)

(31)

Deferred income taxes (58)

460

Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 62

-

Other - net 40

5

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:









Accounts receivable 7

(285)



Inventories (147)

(99)



Other assets (58)

34



Restructuring reserves (71)

(34)



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (107)

209



Accrued income taxes 118

(518)





Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 155

182













Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (124)

(125) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (10)

- Other - net 19

2





Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (115)

(123)













Financing Activities





Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net (177)

530 Stock repurchases (816)

(533) Payment of cash dividends (199)

(239) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests -

(89) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 18

38 Employee equity-based compensation withholding (12)

(2)





Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (1,186)

(295)













Discontinued Operations





Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (14)

309 Net cash used by investing activities -

(87) Net cash used by financing activities -

(17)





Net cash flows provided (used) by discontinued operations (14)

205













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7

5 Changes in cash held for sale -

(28) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $(1,153)

$ (54)

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



































Six Months Ended March 31,







2020

2019 Operating Activities





Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations $ 372

$ 347 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 55

63













Net income from continuing operations 427

410













Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 414

422

Pension and postretirement benefit income (80)

(57)

Pension and postretirement contributions (27)

(37)

Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received (11)

(67)

Deferred income taxes (61)

503

Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 116

-

Other - net 56

33

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:









Accounts receivable 244

(139)



Inventories (261)

(321)



Other assets (150)

(29)



Restructuring reserves (38)

(59)



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (605)

(17)



Accrued income taxes 642

(539)





Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 666

103













Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (250)

(278) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (58)

(13) Business divestitures, net of cash divested -

6 Other - net 20

26





Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (288)

(259)













Financing Activities





Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net (167)

1,544 Stock repurchases (1,467)

(1,000) Payment of cash dividends (402)

(479) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 39

51 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (5)

(132) Employee equity-based compensation withholding (32)

(23) Other - net (2)

-





Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (2,036)

(39)













Discontinued Operations





Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (208)

502 Net cash used by investing activities -

(153) Net cash used by financing activities -

(28)





Net cash flows provided (used) by discontinued operations (208)

321













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 64

(38) Changes in cash held for sale -

(30) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $(1,802)

$ 58

FOOTNOTES 1. Financial Summary



























































The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net financing charges, restructuring and impairment costs, and the net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans. The financial results shown below are for continuing operations and exclude the Power Solutions business.

























































(in millions; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

























2020

2019

2020

2019

























Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP





















Net sales





















































Building Solutions North America

$ 2,175

$ 2,175

$ 2,187

$ 2,187

$ 4,342

$ 4,342

$ 4,303

$ 4,303





















Building Solutions EMEA/LA

850

850

878

878

1,778

1,778

1,785

1,785





















Building Solutions Asia Pacific

525

525

628

628

1,154

1,154

1,241

1,241





















Global Products

1,894

1,894

2,086

2,086

3,746

3,746

3,914

3,914





















Net sales

$ 5,444

$ 5,444

$ 5,779

$ 5,779

$ 11,020

$ 11,020

$ 11,243

$ 11,243













































































Segment EBITA (1)





















































Building Solutions North America

$ 251

$ 253

$ 257

$ 259

$ 509

$ 512

$ 507

$ 512





















Building Solutions EMEA/LA

85

85

80

81

175

175

157

158





















Building Solutions Asia Pacific

65

65

76

76

137

137

142

142





















Global Products

216

216

251

255

419

420

441

449





















Segment EBITA

617

619

664

671

1,240

1,244

1,247

1,261





















Corporate expenses (2)

(118)

(82)

(167)

(104)

(236)

(163)

(303)

(197)





















Amortization of intangible assets

(97)

(97)

(98)

(98)

(193)

(193)

(195)

(195)





















Net mark-to-market adjustments (3)

(32)

-

20

-

(22)

-

(1)

-





















Restructuring and impairment costs (4)

(62)

-

-

-

(173)

-

-

-





















EBIT (5)

308

440

419

469

616

888

748

869





















EBIT margin

5.7%

8.1%

7.3%

8.1%

5.6%

8.1%

6.7%

7.7%





















Net financing charges

(59)

(59)

(98)

(98)

(111)

(111)

(183)

(183)





















Income from continuing operations before income taxes

249

381

321

371

505

777

565

686





















Income tax provision (6)

(13)

(52)

(47)

(50)

(78)

(105)

(155)

(93)





















Income from continuing operations

236

329

274

321

427

672

410

593





















Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

(23)

(12)

(34)

(34)

(55)

(49)

(63)

(63)





















Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI

$ 213

$ 317

$ 240

$ 287

$ 372

$ 623

$ 347

$ 530













































































(1) The Company's press release contains financial information regarding segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margins, which are non-GAAP performance measures. The Company's definition of adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.



























































A reconciliation of segment EBITA to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote. The following is the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):



























































(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc











2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

















Segment EBITA as reported $ 251

$ 257

$ 85

$ 80

$ 65

$ 76

$ 216

$ 251

$ 617

$ 664

















Segment EBITA margin as reported 11.5%

11.8%

10.0%

9.1%

12.4%

12.1%

11.4%

12.0%

11.3%

11.5%











































































Adjusting items:























































Integration costs 2

2

-

1

-

-

-

4

2

7











































































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 253

$ 259

$ 85

$ 81

$ 65

$ 76

$ 216

$ 255

$ 619

$ 671

















Adjusted segment EBITA margin 11.6%

11.8%

10.0%

9.2%

12.4%

12.1%

11.4%

12.2%

11.4%

11.6%











































































The following is the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):



























































(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc



















2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

















Segment EBITA as reported $ 509

$ 507

$ 175

$ 157

$ 137

$ 142

$ 419

$ 441

$ 1,240

$ 1,247

















Segment EBITA margin as reported 11.7%

11.8%

9.8%

8.8%

11.9%

11.4%

11.2%

11.3%

11.3%

11.1%











































































Adjusting items:























































Integration costs 3

5

-

1

-

-

1

8

4

14











































































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 512

$ 512

$ 175

$ 158

$ 137

$ 142

$ 420

$ 449

$ 1,244

$ 1,261

















Adjusted segment EBITA margin 11.8%

11.9%

9.8%

8.9%

11.9%

11.4%

11.2%

11.5%

11.3%

11.2%











































































(2) Adjusted Corporate expenses excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company's business. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 excludes $36 million of integration costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2020 excludes $73 million of integration costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 excludes $61 million of integration costs and $2 million of transaction costs. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2019 excludes $102 million of integration costs and $4 million of transaction costs.



























































(3) The three months ended March 31, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $32 million. The six months ended March 31, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $22 million. The three months ended March 31, 2019 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $20 million. The six months ended March 31, 2019 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $1 million.



























































(4) Restructuring and impairment costs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $62 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. Restructuring and impairment costs for the six months ended March 31, 2020 of $173 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures and asset impairments.



























































(5) Management defines earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as income from continuing operations before net financing charges, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. EBIT is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of EBIT to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote.



























































(6) Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended March 31, 2020 excludes tax benefits from tax audit reserve adjustments of $22 million, net mark-to-market adjustments of $7 million, integration costs of $6 million, and restructuring and impairment costs of $4 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the six months ended March 31, 2020 excludes tax benefits from tax audit reserve adjustments of $22 million, restructuring and impairment costs of $20 million, integration costs of $11 million and net mark-to-market adjustments of $4 million, partially offset by tax provisions related to Switzerland tax reform of $30 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended March 31, 2019 excludes the tax benefits of integration costs of $7 million and transaction costs of $1 million, partially offset by the tax provision for net mark-to-market adjustments of $5 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the six months ended March 31, 2019 excludes the tax provision for valuation allowance adjustments of $76 million as a result of changes in U.S. tax law, partially offset by the tax benefits for integration costs of $13 million and transaction costs of $1 million.

























































2. Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation



























































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, impact of ceasing the depreciation and amortization expense for the Power Solutions business as the business is held for sale, and discrete tax items. The Company excludes these items because they are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.



























































A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the respective periods is shown below (unaudited):





























































Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc from

Continuing Operations

Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc from

Continuing Operations



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



























March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,



























2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019



















































































Earnings per share as reported for JCI plc $ 0.28

$ 0.57

$ 0.28

$ 0.26

$ 0.49

$ 0.95

$ 0.49

$ 0.38



















































































Adjusting items:























































Transaction costs -

0.02

-

-

-

0.05

-

-

























Related tax impact -

-

-

-

-

(0.01)

-

-

























Integration costs 0.05

0.08

0.05

0.08

0.10

0.13

0.10

0.13

























Related tax impact (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

























Net mark-to-market adjustments 0.04

(0.02)

0.04

(0.02)

0.03

-

0.03

-

























Related tax impact (0.01)

0.01

(0.01)

0.01

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

























Restructuring and impairment costs 0.08

-

0.08

-

0.23

-

0.23

-

























Related tax impact (0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

(0.03)

-

(0.03)

-

























NCI impact of restructuring and impairment -

-

-

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

























Cease of Power Solutions depreciation / amortization expense -

(0.07)

-

-

-

(0.10)

-

-

























Related tax impact -

0.02

-

-

-

0.03

-

-

























Discrete tax items (0.03)

-

(0.03)

-

0.01

0.16

0.01

0.08

























NCI impact of discrete tax items 0.01

-

0.01

-

0.01

-

0.01

-



















































































Adjusted earnings per share for JCI plc* $ 0.42

$ 0.59

$ 0.42

$ 0.32

$ 0.81

$ 1.20

$ 0.81

$ 0.58



















































































* May not sum due to rounding



















































































The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share for JCI plc (in millions; unaudited):





























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended











































March 31,

March 31,











































2020

2019

2020

2019









































Weighted average shares outstanding for JCI plc























































Basic weighted average shares outstanding 754.8

902.5

762.4

912.1









































Effect of dilutive securities:























































Stock options, unvested restricted stock and unvested performance share awards 2.3

3.4

3.2

3.5









































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 757.1

905.9

765.6

915.6



































































































The Company has presented forward-looking statements regarding organic net sales, net decrementals and adjusted free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses, income or cash flows from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period, including but not limited to the high variability of the net mark-to-market adjustments and the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Our fiscal 2020 framework for organic net sales also excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's full year 2020 GAAP financial results.

























































3. Organic Growth Reconciliation



























































The components of the changes in net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 versus the three months ended March 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):



























































(in millions) Net Sales for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2019

Acquisitions

Foreign Currency

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Building Solutions North America $ 2,187

$ -

-

$ 2,187

$ -

-

$ (2)

-

$ (10)

-

$ 2,175

-1%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 878

2

-

880

10

1%

(33)

-4%

(7)

-1%

850

-3%

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 628

-

-

628

2

-

(15)

-2%

(90)

-14%

525

-16%

Total field 3,693

2

-

3,695

12

-

(50)

-1%

(107)

-3%

3,550

-4%

Global Products 2,086

(7)

-

2,079

2

-

(13)

-1%

(174)

-8%

1,894

-9%

Total net sales $ 5,779

$ (5)

-

$ 5,774

$ 14

-

$ (63)

-1%

$ (281)

-5%

$ 5,444

-6%



























































The components of the changes in net sales for the six months ended March 31, 2020 versus the six months ended March 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):



























































(in millions) Net Sales for the Six

Months Ended

March 31, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2019

Acquisitions

Foreign Currency

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the Six

Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Building Solutions North America $ 4,303

$ (2)

-

$ 4,301

$ -

-

$ (2)

-

$ 43

1%

$ 4,342

1%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 1,785

(23)

-1%

1,762

15

1%

(58)

-3%

59

3%

1,778

-

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 1,241

-

-

1,241

4

-

(20)

-2%

(71)

-6%

1,154

-7%

Total field 7,329

(25)

-

7,304

19

-

(80)

-1%

31

-

7,274

-

Global Products 3,914

(15)

-

3,899

3

-

(10)

-

(146)

-4%

3,746

-4%

Total net sales $ 11,243

$ (40)

-

$ 11,203

$ 22

-

$ (90)

-1%

$ (115)

-1%

$11,020

-2%



























































The components of the changes in segment EBITA and EBIT for the three months ended March 31, 2020 versus the three months ended March 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):



























































(in millions) Adjusted Segment

EBITA / EBIT for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Adjusted Base Segment

EBITA / EBIT for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

Acquisitions

Foreign Currency

Organic Growth

Adjusted Segment

EBITA / EBIT for

the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Building Solutions North America $ 259

$ -

-

$ 259

$ -

-

$ -

-

$ (6)

-2%

$ 253

-2%

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 81

-

-

81

2

2%

(6)

-7%

8

10%

85

5%

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 76

-

-

76

-

-

(1)

-1%

(10)

-13%

65

-14%

Total field 416

-

-

416

2

-

(7)

-2%

(8)

-2%

403

-3%

Global Products 255

(1)

-

254

-

-

(2)

-1%

(36)

-14%

216

-15%

Total adjusted segment EBITA 671

(1)

-

670

$ 2

-

$ (9)

-1%

$ (44)

-7%

619

-8%



























































Corporate expenses (104)

-





(104)

























(82)

21%

Amortization of intangible assets (98)

-





(98)

























(97)

1%

Total adjusted EBIT $ 469

$ (1)





$ 468

























$ 440

-6%



























































The components of the changes in segment EBITA and EBIT for the six months ended March 31, 2020 versus the six months ended March 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):



























































(in millions) Adjusted Segment

EBITA / EBIT for the

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Adjusted Base Segment

EBITA / EBIT for the

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2019

Acquisitions

Foreign Currency

Organic Growth

Adjusted Segment

EBITA / EBIT for

the Six Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Building Solutions North America $ 512

$ -

-

$ 512

$ -

-

$ -

-

$ -

-

$ 512

-

Building Solutions EMEA/LA 158

(1)

-1%

157

3

2%

(9)

-6%

24

15%

175

11%

Building Solutions Asia Pacific 142

-

-

142

1

1%

(1)

-1%

(5)

-4%

137

-4%

Total field 812

(1)

-

811

4

-

(10)

-1%

19

2%

824

2%

Global Products 449

(1)

-

448

(1)

-

(3)

-1%

(24)

-5%

420

-6%

Total adjusted segment EBITA 1,261

(2)

-

1,259

$ 3

-

$ (13)

-1%

$ (5)

-

1,244

-1%



























































Corporate expenses (197)

-





(197)

























(163)

17%

Amortization of intangible assets (195)

-





(195)

























(193)

1%

Total adjusted EBIT $ 869

$ (2)





$ 867

























$ 888

2%

























































4. Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



























































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow excludes special items, as included in the table below, because these cash flows are not considered to be directly related to its underlying businesses. Adjusted free cash flow conversion is defined as adjusted free cash flow divided by adjusted net income. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash.



























































The following is the three months and six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion for continuing operations (unaudited):



























































(in billions) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2019

























Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 0.2

$ 0.2

$ 0.7

$ 0.1

























Capital expenditures (0.1)

(0.1)

(0.3)

(0.3)

























Reported free cash flow * -

0.1

0.4

(0.2)



































































Adjusting items:























































Transaction/integration costs -

0.1

0.2

0.1

























Restructuring payments 0.1

-

0.1

0.1

























Nonrecurring tax refunds -

-

(0.6)

-

























Total adjusting items 0.1

0.1

(0.3)

0.2

























Adjusted free cash flow * $ 0.2

$ 0.2

$ 0.1

$ -



















































































Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI $ 0.3

$ 0.3

$ 0.6

$ 0.5

























Adjusted free cash flow conversion



67%





67%





17%





0%



















































































* May not sum due to rounding















































































































5. Net Debt to EBITDA



























































The Company provides financial information regarding net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The Company believes the total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as it provides a review of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and is a measure of risk to its shareholders. The following is the March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):



























































(in millions) March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019









































Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,430

$ 1,362









































Long-term debt 5,640

5,920









































Total debt 7,070

7,282









































Less: cash and cash equivalents 1,006

2,160









































Total net debt $ 6,064

$ 5,122



































































































Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA $ 3,326

$ 3,359



































































































Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1.8x

1.5x



































































































The following is the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures (unaudited):



























































(in millions) Last Twelve Months

Ended

March 31, 2020

Last Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2019









































Income from continuing operations $ 1,306

$ 1,344









































Income tax benefit (310)

(276)









































Net financing charges 278

317









































EBIT 1,274

1,385









































Adjusting items:















































Transaction costs 7

9









































Integration costs 267

297









































Net mark-to-market adjustments 639

587









































Restructuring and impairment costs 408

346









































Tax indemnification reserve release (226)

(226)









































Environmental reserve 140

140









































Adjusted EBIT (1) 2,509

2,538









































Depreciation and amortization 817

821









































Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 3,326

$ 3,359



































































































(1) The Company's definition of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.

























































6. Income Taxes



























































The Company's effective tax rate from continuing operations before consideration of transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, and discrete tax items for the three and six months ending March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 is approximately 13.5%.

























































7. Restructuring and Impairment Costs



























































The three months ended March 31, 2020 include restructuring and impairment costs of $62 million related to indefinite-lived intangible asset impairments primarily related to the Company's retail business. The six months ended March 31, 2020 include restructuring and impairment costs of $173 million related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures and asset impairments.

























































8. Leases



























































On October 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)," which requires recognition of operating leases as a lease asset and liabilities on the balance sheet. The adoption of the new guidance resulted in recognition of a right-of-use asset and related lease liabilities of $1.1 billion.

