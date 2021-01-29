Johnson Controls Reports Strong Start to Fiscal Year; Provides Fiscal 2021 Full Year and Q2 Guidance

- GAAP EPS of $0.45; Adjusted EPS of $0.43, up 8% versus prior year

- Continued sequential quarterly improvement in sales, orders and profitability

- Backlog of $9.5B increases 3% organically year-over-year

- Cash provided by operating activities was $0.5 billion; Free cash flow of $0.4 billion

- Executed $346 million of planned share repurchases in Q1

- Announced ambitious new ESG commitments

- Provides fiscal 2021 second quarter adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $0.47 to $0.49; top-line organic growth expected to turn positive

- Provides fiscal 2021 full year adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $2.45 to $2.55; represents a 9 to 14% increase year over year

CORK, Ireland, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal first quarter 2021 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations, including special items, of $0.45. Excluding these items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.43, up 8% versus the prior year period (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).

Sales of $5.3 billion decreased 4% compared to the prior year and declined 5% organically, reflecting the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $327 million. Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $311 million, up 2% versus the prior year. Earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") was $492 million and EBIT margin was 9.2%. Adjusted EBIT was $471 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 8.8%, an increase of 80 basis points versus prior year results, despite the revenue decline.

"2021 is off to a strong start with solid financial performance in our fiscal first quarter, demonstrating our continued commitment to disciplined execution, in what remains a challenging market environment," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO. "The continued benefits from our actions taken in fiscal 2020 to reduce structural costs, combined with ongoing efforts to minimize discretionary expenses, enabled us to achieve record first quarter profitability and free cash flow. Although many of our end markets remain under pressure due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, we further advanced our strategic growth initiatives, with continued reinvestment in our businesses to ensure we are best positioned for the recovery.  As we progress into the second quarter, we expect to return to organic revenue growth, with strong margin expansion and year-over-year growth in earnings per share."

Mr. Oliver added, "Our OpenBlue digital technologies are reinventing the building landscape, creating dynamic smart facilities that help our customers meet their sustainability commitments, while delivering healthy places, enriched experiences and cost savings. Our vision for a healthy world centers on healthy buildings, which means delivering on the most critical elements to serve People, Places and the Planet. We believe we are uniquely positioned to lead the industry in translating new building technology capabilities into game-changing solutions that deliver on that vision."

In a separate press release issued today, Johnson Controls announced an ambitious set of new Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) commitments, science-based targets as well as a net zero carbon pledge to support a healthy, more sustainable planet over the next two decades.

"Our commitments reinforce the urgency to make positive changes that will improve the health of our planet, and we believe we are uniquely positioned to help customers and suppliers achieve their sustainability goals, in addition to our own," said Katie McGinty, vice president & chief sustainability, government and regulatory affairs officer at Johnson Controls.  "We are excited to step up the role we play and will continue to innovate and uncover new pathways to meet our goals which will contribute to healthier people, healthier places and a healthier planet."

Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders
($ millions, except per-share amounts)

The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the first fiscal quarter of 2020.

Organic sales, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted corporate expense, EBIT, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted EPS from continuing operations and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes. A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.

Fiscal Q1

GAAP

Adjusted

2020

2021

2020

2021

Sales

$5,576

$5,341

$5,576

$5,341

Segment EBITA

623

642

625

642

EBIT

308

492

448

471

Net income from continuing operations

159

327

306

311





Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$0.21

$0.45

$0.40

$0.43





SEGMENT RESULTS

Building Solutions North America


Fiscal Q1

GAAP

Adjusted

2020

2021

2020

2021

Sales

$2,167

$2,034

$2,167

$2,034

Segment EBITA

258

255

259

255

Segment EBITA Margin %

11.9%

12.5%

12.0%

12.5%

Sales in the quarter of $2.0 billion, decreased 6% versus the prior year. Organic sales also declined 6% versus the prior year, driven by a decline in project installations and, to a much lesser extent, service.  Strong growth in Performance Solutions was more than offset by a decline in Fire & Security and HVAC & Controls.         

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, decreased 7% year-over-year driven by lower demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $5.9 billion increased 1% compared to the prior year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $255 million, down 2% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 12.5% expanded 50 basis points versus the prior year driven by significant cost mitigation actions and restructuring benefits as well as positive mix, which more than offset the impact of the volume decline. 

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America)

Fiscal Q1

GAAP

Adjusted

2020

2021

2020

2021

Sales

$928

$906

$928

$906

Segment EBITA

90

95

90

95

Segment EBITA Margin %

9.7%

10.5%

9.7%

10.5%

Sales in the quarter of $906 million decreased 2% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined 5% versus the prior year driven by a decline in project installations. Volumes declined across all regions and platforms.          

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 2% year-over-year driven by service. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.8 billion increased 5% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $95 million, up 6% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 10.5% expanded 80 basis points over the prior year, including a 20 basis point headwind related to foreign currency. Adjusting for foreign currency, underlying EBITA margin expanded 100 basis points as positive mix and mitigating cost actions more than offset the impact of the volume decline. 

Building Solutions Asia Pacific


Fiscal Q1

GAAP

Adjusted

2020

2021

2020

2021

Sales

$629

$615

$629

$615

Segment EBITA

72

79

72

79

Segment EBITA Margin %

11.4%

12.8%

11.4%

12.8%

Sales in the quarter of $615 million decreased 2% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined 6% versus the prior year driven by a decline in project installations which more than offset growth in service.  Although China continues to rebound, declines continue in certain other parts of the region.       

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, decreased 1% year-over-year as growth in service was more than offset by a decline in project activity.  Significantly improved demand in China was offset by further declines in Japan, Hong Kong and South East Asia.  Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.8 billion increased 12% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $79 million, up 10% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 12.8% expanded 140 basis points over the prior year as favorable mix and the benefit of mitigating cost actions more than offset the impact of the volume decline.    

Global Products

Fiscal Q1

GAAP

Adjusted

2020

2021

2020

2021

Sales

$1,852

$1,786

$1,852

$1,786

Segment EBITA

203

213

204

213

Segment EBITA Margin %

11.0%

11.9%

11.0%

11.9%

Sales in the quarter of $1.8 billion decreased 4% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined 2% versus the prior year as low double-digit growth in residential was more than offset by a decline in commercial HVAC, Fire & Security and Industrial Refrigeration. 

Adjusted segment EBITA was $213 million, up 4% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 11.9% expanded 90 basis points versus the prior year as positive price/cost and the benefit of mitigating cost actions more than offset the impact of the volume decline and negative mix. 

Corporate

Fiscal Q1

GAAP

Adjusted

2020

2021

2020

2021

Corporate Expense

($118)

($67)

($81)

($67)

Adjusted Corporate expense was $67 million in the quarter, a decrease of 17% compared to the prior year, driven primarily by mitigating cost actions and continuous structural cost reductions.

OTHER ITEMS

  • For the quarter, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $0.5 billion and capital expenditures were $0.1 billion, resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations of $0.4 billion.
  • During the quarter, the Company repurchased 8 million shares for $346 million.
  • During the quarter, the Company recorded a net $124 million divestiture reserve reversal in discontinued operations related to the sale of the Power Solutions business.

FY21 SECOND QUARTER AND FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

The Company initiated fiscal 2021 second quarter guidance:

  • Organic revenue growth up slightly
  • Adjusted EBITA margin expansion of 80 to 100 basis points, year-over-year
  • Adjusted EPS before special items of $0.47 to $0.49; represents 12 to 17% growth year-over-year

The Company initiated fiscal 2021 full year guidance:

  • Organic revenue growth up low-to-mid single digits
  • Adjusted EBITA margin expansion of 40 to 60 basis points, year-over-year
  • Adjusted EPS before special items of $2.45 to $2.55; represents 9 to 14% growth year-over-year

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers, and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, PENN®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter

###

Johnson Controls International plc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Johnson Controls International plc has made statements in this communication that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this communication, statements regarding Johnson Controls' future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, synergies and integration opportunities, capital expenditures and debt levels are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Johnson Controls' control, that could cause Johnson Controls' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: Johnson Controls' ability to manage general economic, business, capital market and geopolitical conditions, including the impacts of natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; the strength of the U.S. or other economies; changes or uncertainty in laws, regulations, rates, policies or interpretations that impact Johnson Controls' business operations or tax status; the ability to develop or acquire new products and technologies that achieve market acceptance; changes to laws or policies governing foreign trade, including increased tariffs or trade restrictions; maintaining the capacity, reliability and security of our enterprise and product information technology infrastructure; the risk of infringement or expiration of intellectual property rights; any delay or inability of Johnson Controls to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent portfolio transactions such as its merger with Tyco and the disposition of the Power Solutions business;  the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; the ability to hire and retain key senior management; the tax treatment of recent portfolio transactions; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities associated with such transactions; the availability of raw materials and component products; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; work stoppages, union negotiations, labor disputes and other matters associated with the labor force; the cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements.  A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls' business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2020 fiscal year filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, which is available at www.sec.gov and www.johnsoncontrols.com under the "Investors" tab. Shareholders, potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.

###

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include restructuring and impairment costs, transaction costs, integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment and discrete tax items. Financial information regarding organic sales, EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted corporate expense, free cash flow, and adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations are also presented, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items such as integration costs because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its business units.  Management believes that, when considered together with unadjusted amounts, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and business trends of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure.  For further information on the calculation of thee non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, refer to the attached footnotes.

###

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC






CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)














Three Months Ended December 31, 


2020

2019






Net sales

$               5,341

$               5,576

Cost of sales

3,613

3,773

Gross profit

1,728

1,803






Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,294)

(1,427)

Restructuring and impairment costs

-

(111)

Net financing charges

(59)

(52)

Equity income

58

43






Income from continuing operations before income taxes

433

256






Income tax provision

61

65






Income from continuing operations

372

191






Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

124

-






Net income

496

191






Less: Income from continuing operations




attributable to noncontrolling interests

45

32






Less: Income from discontinued operations




attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

-






Net income attributable to JCI

$                  451

$                  159






Income from continuing operations

$                  327

$                  159

Income from discontinued operations

124

-






Net income attributable to JCI

$                  451

$                  159






Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$                 0.45

$                 0.21

Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

0.17

-

Diluted earnings per share

$                 0.62

$                 0.21






Diluted weighted average shares

726.5

774.0

Shares outstanding at period end

720.3

764.0

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in millions; unaudited)















December 31,

September 30,



2020

2020

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$           1,839

$            1,951

Accounts receivable - net

5,177

5,294

Inventories

1,913

1,773

Other current assets

1,105

1,035


Current assets

10,034

10,053







Property, plant and equipment - net

3,082

3,059

Goodwill

18,207

17,932

Other intangible assets - net

5,384

5,356

Investments in partially-owned affiliates

1,003

914

Noncurrent assets held for sale

155

147

Other noncurrent assets

3,559

3,354


Total assets

$         41,424

$          40,815







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$              464

$               293

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

4,046

3,958

Other current liabilities

3,976

3,997


Current liabilities

8,486

8,248







Long-term debt

7,469

7,526

Other noncurrent liabilities

6,646

6,508

Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI

17,656

17,447

Noncontrolling interests

1,167

1,086


Total liabilities and equity

$         41,424

$          40,815

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC










CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions; unaudited)


























Three Months Ended December 31,






2020

2019

Operating Activities



Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations

$                327

$                159

Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

45

32










Net income from continuing operations

372

191










Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by
operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

207

207


Pension and postretirement benefit income

(46)

(40)


Pension and postretirement contributions

(17)

(12)


Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received

(52)

8


Deferred income taxes

(59)

(3)


Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs

-

54


Other - net

(25)

16


Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:







Accounts receivable

224

237




Inventories

(98)

(114)




Other assets

(70)

(92)




Restructuring reserves

(34)

33




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

91

(498)




Accrued income taxes

22

524





Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

515

511










Investing Activities



Capital expenditures

(91)

(126)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

-

(48)

Business divestitures, net of cash divested

11

-

Other - net

43

1





Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations

(37)

(173)










Financing Activities



Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net

(20)

10

Stock repurchases

(346)

(651)

Payment of cash dividends

(190)

(203)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

-

(5)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

31

21

Employee equity-based compensation withholding

(21)

(20)

Other - net

(1)

(2)





Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations

(547)

(850)










Discontinued Operations



Net cash used by operating activities

(36)

(194)

Net cash provided by investing activities

-

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

-

-





Net cash flows used by discontinued operations 

(36)

(194)










Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(11)

57

Changes in cash held for sale

-

-

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$               (116)

$               (649)

FOOTNOTES

 1.  Financial Summary
































































The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net financing charges, restructuring and impairment costs, and the net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans. The financial results shown below are for continuing operations and exclude the Power Solutions business.



































(in millions; unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,



















2020

2019





















Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP






















Net sales































Building Solutions North America

$    2,034

$    2,034

$   2,167

$   2,167






















Building Solutions EMEA/LA

906

906

928

928






















Building Solutions Asia Pacific

615

615

629

629






















Global Products

1,786

1,786

1,852

1,852






















               Net sales

$    5,341

$    5,341

$   5,576

$   5,576























































Segment EBITA (1)































Building Solutions North America

$       255

$       255

$      258

$      259






















Building Solutions EMEA/LA

95

95

90

90






















Building Solutions Asia Pacific

79

79

72

72






















Global Products

213

213

203

204






















               Segment EBITA

642

642

623

625






















Corporate expenses (2)

(67)

(67)

(118)

(81)






















Amortization of intangible assets

(104)

(104)

(96)

(96)






















Net mark-to-market adjustments (3)

21

-

10

-






















Restructuring and impairment costs (4)

-

-

(111)

-






















               EBIT (5)

492

471

308

448






















               EBIT margin

9.2%

8.8%

5.5%

8.0%






















Net financing charges

(59)

(59)

(52)

(52)






















Income from continuing operations before income taxes

433

412

256

396






















Income tax provision (6)

(61)

(56)

(65)

(53)






















Income from continuing operations

372

356

191

343






















Income from continuing operations attributable to 































     noncontrolling interests

(45)

(45)

(32)

(37)






















Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI

$       327

$       311

$      159

$      306























































(1) The Company's press release contains financial information regarding segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margins, which are non-GAAP performance measures. The Company's definition of adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. 


































A reconciliation of segment EBITA to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote. The following is the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):


































(in millions)

 Building Solutions
North America 

 Building Solutions
EMEA/LA 

 Building Solutions
Asia Pacific 

 Global Products 

 Consolidated
JCI plc 









2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019












Segment EBITA as reported

$     255

$       258

$         95

$        90

$        79

$        72

$      213

$      203

$      642

$      623












Segment EBITA margin as reported

12.5%

11.9%

10.5%

9.7%

12.8%

11.4%

11.9%

11.0%

12.0%

11.2%













































Adjusting items:































  Integration costs

-

1

-

-

-

-

-

1

-

2













































Adjusted segment EBITA

$     255

$       259

$         95

$        90

$        79

$        72

$      213

$      204

$      642

$      625












Adjusted segment EBITA margin

12.5%

12.0%

10.5%

9.7%

12.8%

11.4%

11.9%

11.0%

12.0%

11.2%













































(2) Adjusted Corporate expenses excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company's business. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 excludes $37 million of integration costs.



(3) The three months ended December 31, 2020 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $21 million. The three months ended December 31, 2019 exclude the net mark-to-market adjustments on restricted investments of $10 million. 


































(4) Restructuring and impairment costs for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $111 million are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures and asset impairments.


































(5) Management defines earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as income (loss) from continuing operations before net financing charges, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. EBIT is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of EBIT to income (loss) from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote.


































(6) Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended December 31, 2020 excludes tax provision from net mark-to-market adjustments of $5 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended December 31, 2019 excludes tax provisions related to Switzerland tax reform of $30 million and net mark-to-market adjustments of $3 million, partially offset by tax benefits for restructuring and impairment costs of $16 million and integration costs of $5 million.

































 2.  Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation
































































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment, and discrete tax items. The Company excludes these items because they are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. 


































A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the respective periods is shown below (unaudited):
















































 Net Income Attributable to JCI plc 

 Net Income Attributable to JCI plc from Continuing Operations 





















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended





















December 31,

December 31,





















2020

2019

2020

2019

























































Earnings per share as reported for JCI plc

$    0.62

$      0.21

$      0.45

$     0.21

























































Adjusting items:































  Integration costs

-

0.05

-

0.05
























  Related tax impact

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)
























  Net mark-to-market adjustments

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.01)
























  Related tax impact

0.01

-

0.01

-
























  Restructuring and impairment costs

-

0.14

-

0.14
























  Related tax impact

-

(0.02)

-

(0.02)
























  NCI impact of restructuring and impairment

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)
























  Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment

(0.21)

-

-

-
























  Related tax impact

0.04

-

-

-
























  Discrete tax items

-

0.04

-

0.04

























































Adjusted earnings per share for JCI plc*

$    0.43

$      0.40

$      0.43

$     0.40

























































* May not sum due to rounding
































































The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share for JCI plc (in millions; unaudited): 




















































Three Months Ended



























December 31,



























2020

2019




























Weighted average shares outstanding for JCI plc































Basic weighted average shares outstanding

723.1

769.9




























Effect of dilutive securities:































  Stock options, unvested restricted stock 































    and unvested performance share awards

3.4

4.1




























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

726.5

774.0





























































The Company has presented forward-looking statements regarding adjusted EPS, organic revenue, adjusted EBITA margin and free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses, or income from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period, including but not limited to the high variability of the net mark-to-market adjustments and the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Our fiscal 2021 full year and second quarter guidance for organic revenue also excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's second quarter and full year 2021 GAAP financial results.

































 3.  Organic Growth Reconciliation
































































The components of the changes in net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2020 versus the three months ended December 31, 2019, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):





































(in millions)

Net Sales for the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -
 Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net
Sales for the Three Months Ended
December, 2019

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020




Building Solutions North America

$                       2,167

$            -

-

$          3

-

$                       2,170

$           -

-

$    (136)

-6%

$  2,034

-6%




Building Solutions EMEA/LA

928

-

-

21

2%

949

9

1%

(52)

-5%

906

-2%




Building Solutions Asia Pacific

629

(2)

-

28

4%

655

-

-

(40)

-6%

615

-2%




               Total field

3,724

(2)

-

52

1%

3,774

9

-

(228)

-6%

3,555

-5%




Global Products

1,852

(71)

-4%

37

2%

1,818

-

-

(32)

-2%

1,786

-4%




               Total net sales

$                       5,576

$        (73)

-1%

$        89

2%

$                       5,592

$          9

-

$    (260)

-5%

$  5,341

-4%




































 4. Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
































































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding free cash flow which is a non-GAAP performance measure. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash.


































The following is the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 reconciliation of free cash flow for continuing operations (unaudited):


































(in billions)

 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 

 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 




















Cash provided by operating activities from continuing
  operations

$                           0.5

$                            0.5




















Capital expenditures

(0.1)

(0.1)




















Reported free cash flow 

$                           0.4

$                            0.4












































 5.  Net Debt to EBITDA































The Company provides financial information regarding net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The Company believes the total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as it provides a review of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and is a measure of risk to its shareholders. The following is the December 31, 2020 calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):



































(in millions)

December 31, 2020

























Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$                          464

























Long-term debt

7,469

























Total debt

7,933

























Less: cash and cash equivalents

1,839

























Total net debt

$                       6,094



























































Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA

$                       3,210



























































Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA

 1.9x 



























































The following is the last twelve months ended December 31, 2020 reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures (unaudited):



































(in millions)

 Last Twelve Months
Ended
December 31, 2020 

























Income from continuing operations

$                          976

























Income tax provision

104

























Net financing charges

238

























EBIT

1,318

























Adjusting items:


























   Integration costs

96

























   Net mark-to-market adjustments

263

























   Restructuring and impairment costs

672

























   Acquisition related compensation charge

39



























Adjusted EBIT (1)

2,388

























Depreciation and amortization

822

























Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$                       3,210



























































(1) The Company's definition of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.  


































 6.  Trade Working Capital as a Percentage of Net Sales

































































The Company provides financial information regarding trade working capital as a percentage of net sales, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. Trade working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities, excluding cash, short-term debt, the current portion of long-term debt, the current portion of assets and liabilities held for sale, accrued compensation and benefits, and other current assets and liabilities.  Management believes this non-GAAP measure, which excludes financing-related items, non-trade related items and businesses to be divested, is a more useful measurement of the Company's operating performance. The following is the December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 calculation of trade working capital as a percentage of net sales (unaudited):



































(in millions)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

























Current assets

$                      10,034

$                      11,320

























Current liabilities

(8,486)

(9,692)

























Total working capital

1,548

1,628



























































Less:  cash and cash equivalents

(1,839)

(2,160)

























Less:  assets held for sale

-

(87)

























Less:  other current assets

(1,105)

(1,508)

























Add:  short-term debt

11

20

























Add:  current portion of long-term debt

453

1,342

























Add:  accrued compensation and benefits

836

844

























Add:  liabilities held for sale

-

44

























Add:  other current liabilities

2,393

2,611

























Trade working capital

$                       2,297

$                        2,734























































Last twelve months net sales

$                      22,082

$                      24,080























































Trade working capital as a percentage of net sales

10.4%

11.4%


























































 7.  Income Taxes


































































The Company's effective tax rate from continuing operations before consideration of transaction/integration costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs and discrete tax items for the three months ending December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is approximately 13.5%.


































 8.  Restructuring and Impairment Costs


































































The three months ended December 31, 2019 include restructuring and impairment costs of $111 million related primarily to workforce reductions, plant closures and asset impairments.

