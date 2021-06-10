Johnson Controls Supports Call on G7 to Speed Up Just Transition

"Reducing energy waste from buildings also saves money, so there is every reason to accelerate action." Tweet this

"There is no time to waste in tackling climate change. Technologies already exist today that can put us solidly on the pathway to net zero by 2050. We know that decarbonization of buildings is part of the solution as buildings represent some 40% of global emissions. Reducing energy waste from buildings also saves money, so there is every reason to accelerate action," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls. "The G7 Summit is a critically important opportunity for wealthy nations to show needed leadership, but it has to be a collective effort. Governments can expedite further action from companies; businesses are ready to move fast and boost investments to create a sustainable future."

The Alliance letter states that its members have made clear commitments and are working to transition their businesses to net-zero. "Greater collaboration between business and government on achieving our net-zero ambitions can help accelerate this process for the benefit of our economies and societies," it said.

Johnson Controls has already set ambitious emissions reductions targets, which were recently approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative – an independent organization that assesses corporate sustainability claims. As part of its environmental sustainability commitments, Johnson Controls aims to cut operational emissions by 55 percent and reduce customers' emissions by 16 percent before 2030. Its OpenBlue platform for optimizing building sustainability will be central to fulfilling these goals and ultimately creating an environment for healthy people, healthy places and a healthy planet.

The company has also joined the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign and is a signatory to The Climate Pledge, an initiative of business leaders co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism. Signatories to the pledge commit to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040 – ten years ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement goal.

Johnson Controls is continuing to exercise its leadership in climate action through the Business Roundtable, with George Oliver joining the organization as chair of the Energy & Environment Committee in January. Business Roundtable is an association of chief executive officers of America's leading companies. Its Energy & Environment Committee is dedicated to advancing policies that encourage innovation and support an environmentally and economically sustainable future.

As a leader in the buildings space for more than 135 years, Johnson Controls has been a pioneer in sustainability. It is ranked in the top 12 percent of climate leadership companies globally by CDP and was recently named again to the World's Most Ethical Companies® Honoree List and one of Corporate Knights' Global 100 most Sustainable Companies.

Click here for full details on the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders open letter to the G7. To read more about Johnson Controls commitment to sustainability, please visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/environment

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

Related Links

https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/

