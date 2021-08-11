Johnson Controls to Host Virtual Investor Day

CORK, Ireland, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) will host a virtual investor meeting on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 beginning at 8:00am EDT and expected to conclude at approximately 11:30am EDT. The agenda will include presentations from the senior leadership team followed by a question-and-answer session.

Presentation materials will be posted shortly before the event begins and a link to the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the webcast will be made available following the conclusion of the presentation.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

