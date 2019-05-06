Johnson Controls to present at Electrical Products Group Annual Conference

CORK, Ireland, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Oliver will speak at the Electrical Products Group Annual Conference in Coral Gabels, Fla., on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., EDT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Johnson Controls:

Johnson Controls is a global leader creating a safe, comfortable and sustainable world. Our 105,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions and integrated infrastructure that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities in 150 countries. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win everywhere, every day and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through our strategic focus on buildings. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

CONTACT: Investors:

Antonella Franzen

(609) 720-4665





Ryan Edelman

(609) 720-4545





Media:

Fraser Engerman

(414) 524-2733

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

Related Links

http://www.johnsoncontrols.com

