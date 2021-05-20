Johnson Controls to present at the 14th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

CORK, Ireland, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, George Oliver, will speak at the 14th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference held virtually on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

